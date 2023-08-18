NewLeftHeader

Home Safety Tips

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

Report all suspicious activity to the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701, or call 911 for an emergency or a crime in progress.

home safety lock

Courtesy of LBPD

Keep your home safe

Follow these tips for home safety to prevent crime from happening in your neighborhood:

–Install security cameras and lights.

–Report any suspicious activity.

–Lock up your home every time you leave the house, even if it is for a quick errand.

–If you leave for vacation, have a trusted family member or neighbor check on your home. You can also apply for a “Vacation Home Check” on the city’s website by clicking here, then search “vacation home check” to fill out the form.

–If you leave your home at night, leave a light on inside and outside.

–Keep your valuables in your garage, car and home out of sight.

–Keep your garage door closed and secured when you are not using it.

 

