In Loving Memory Emily Amanda Normandin-Parker

In Loving Memory

Emily Amanda Normandin-Parker

March 12, 2000 – Aug. 12, 2023

In Loving Memory Emily red sweater.jpeg1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the Normandin-Parker Family

Emily Amanda Normandin-Parker

Emily Amanda Normandin-Parker of Laguna Beach passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12. She was 23. Emily was anything but ordinary. She was beautiful, empathetic, brave, smart, interesting, hilarious and extraordinary. She was a bright light, our Emily, and her life had just begun.

Emily was an exceptionally talented writer and lover of all of the arts. She loved being with family, writing, drag shows, books, the ocean, animals, driving, concerts, music festivals, plays, musicals, movies, painting, drawing, the outdoors, baking with her dad and gardening with her mom. She loved gaming with her friends. She also loved learning new things, whether it was about bridge engineering, aviation, plants, animals, or the intersection of the arts and democracy. She would wakeboard or snow ski if mildly cajoled or massively bribed.

In Loving Memory Emily child sitting pose2

Click on photo for a larger image

In Loving Memory Emily water skiing.jpeg3

In Loving Memory Emily and brothers.jpg4

Click on photo for a larger image

Emily grew up in Laguna Beach. She graduated from the Orange County School of the Arts in 2018, where she focused on creative writing and from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television in 2022.

She was at her best when helping friends and others, which she valued above all other things, even herself. During the pandemic, she started an online academic, emotional and social support group, ultimately providing support to more than 150 elementary, middle and high schoolers. Emily was a proud supporter of LGBTQ+ rights; she was proudly bisexual, but would have been an ally regardless. She had strong beliefs that people had the right to be themselves.

Emily loved her brothers, Cole and Josh. She was so proud of them and would do anything for them. She always put them before herself, and that’s just how she was. She was excited to see Josh head off to college this fall and see Cole graduate from college this May.

In Loving Memory Emily and family on the beach.jpg5

Click on photo for a larger image

She is survived by her parents, Carol Normandin and Ken Parker, her brothers Cole (21) and Josh (19) Normandin-Parker, and her grandmother, Suzanne Parker. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lareine Normandin, Roland Normandin and Gerry Parker.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you never be ordinary, be yourself, and always stand up for others’ rights to do so. They ask that donations be made in Emily’s name to her favorite charities: The Trevor Project, No Square Theatre in Laguna Beach, the Fisher House and Planned Parenthood.

To listen to Emily’s song “Beam Me Up” with her brother Cole, click on the link below.

Information regarding celebration of life will be coming. Please send any pictures of Emily or memories about her to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

