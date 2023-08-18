NewLeftHeader

Join the BGCLB for the Greatness Amplified Day 081823

Join the BGCLB for the Greatness Amplified Day of Giving on August 30

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) is here to serve the youth in the community. They provide opportunities for youth to connect with their peers, learn valuable life skills and build meaningful relationships with mentors. Guided by the BGCLB’s dedicated youth professionals, they deliver purposeful programming that bolsters academic achievement, cultivates strong character and responsible citizenship and promotes the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

However, their mission cannot be accomplished alone – they need the help of the community. The BGCLB is thrilled to announce a remarkable opportunity: a generous donor has stepped forward to match all donations up to $10,000. This means that every dollar contributed will be doubled, magnifying the impact of the donor’s generosity.

Members of the Boys& Girls Club Laguna Beach make cars for drive-in movie day on May 26

Help them reach their goal of $20,000, so they can continue doing what they do best – serving kids. Your support is not just a donation; it’s a declaration of your belief in the potential of the community’s youth and your commitment to fostering positive change. Stand united in creating a brighter, more promising tomorrow for the generations to come.

Join the BGCLB on August 30 and watch your impact double – because together, it can truly make a difference. To donate, click here.

 

