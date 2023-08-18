NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 081823

Letters to the Editor

If we’re going to protect our “Art Colony” future, we need to start now

I am writing you today in regard to our well-established cultural heritage and a situation that has occurred to me over the weekend. As you all are very aware, we, Laguna Beach, have a rich cultural past that has endured for 100 years. In recent decades the ranks of well-established artists and creatives has dwindled due to many factors: affordability, lack of studio spaces and death.

When I came to Laguna in 1976, I was in my early 20s. I could afford a place to live ($325 a month) and a nice studio in the canyon ($175 per month). When most people, residents and visitors alike, think of Laguna Beach, they think mostly of two things. Our beautiful environment and our culture. Our beautiful environment remains intact; however, it is our cultural future that is in jeopardy.

I was reminded of yet another loss over the weekend as I attended the memorial for Sukhi Dail, another long-time established artist here in town. It got me thinking about how many artists and creatives have left our world in recent years: Sukhi Dail, Ken Auster, Bruce Linder, Terry Thornsley, Mark Chamberlin, Jerry Burchfield, John Gardiner, untold numbers of artists and crafts folk from the Sawdust and the FOA. There are many more. These were all long-time resident artists who carried the torch of our cultural heritage forward from those who preceded them.

When I came to Laguna, there were thriving art and craft studios all over town. It seemed like every other home had a studio in their garage or backyard. Those days are long gone due to new regulations and policies put in place by those in city hall past.

The point of all this is the big question we all need to ask ourselves, “What do we want Laguna Beach to be going forward?” If we are to maintain the “Art Colony” moniker, we need to recognize that the much-needed younger generation of artists can no longer afford to live and work in our town. There are no young artists filling the ranks as the older established artists are moving away or passing on. The Sawdust Festival is dying under the weight of its own rules about having to live in Laguna to be in the show. It is “aging out.” Students graduating from LCAD cannot afford to stay here and become part of the future of the art colony.

Do we believe in our creative community enough to deem it a valuable asset to our hamlet? If your answer is yes, then it is high time to recognize that if we do not proactively change course, then in 10 or 20 years there will be no more full-time working artists left to maintain a thriving and healthy creative community who will carry the “art colony” into the future.

I hope that we as a community that prides itself on our environmental standing, as well as our cultural heritage, will take this situation very seriously. The time is now to act before we lose more of our cherished creatives and our great community becomes a hollow shell of its creative past that was established by the very artists that drew so many of us here in the first place.

Jorg Dubin

Laguna Beach

 

