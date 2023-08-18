NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Batten down the hatches…we just may have a storm approaching late weekend

TJ headshot AugI’m sure you’ve noticed lately, but gosh darn, it’s been humid!

I’ve been playing more golf lately and the overwhelming humidity has been extremely taxing. Okay, it’s not to blame for my bad putting, but that’s what you find yourself doing in the world of golf when things go badly.

And the humidity is not about to let up anytime soon. The fact of the matter is that rain, and high winds, are the real expectations to visit Southern California by Sunday (72% chance according to Weather.com) and 70% on Monday.

The cause is what started as a tropical storm south of us that is now heading north off of Baja California and could upgrade to a Category 3 hurricane by the late weekend. However, as it moves over colder waters heading north it’s expected to dissipate somewhat in strength.

And just so we’re on the same page, the temperatures are not necessarily going down with the arrival of rain. Sunday, it’s expected to be in the mid-to-high 70s and just a titch lower on Monday.

At the same time, although the temps always remain a little cooler along the coast, temps inland throughout the OC and LA are expected to be up in the 80s, and in some cases, high 80s.

At the beaches, the storm calls for waves to approach 8-10 ft.

The storm potential is so concerning that Stu News has actually received concerns from local organizations that are planning weekend events about their potential to possibly cancel those events.

Reports of rain include predictions by some of six or more inches.

We just got word that Music in the Park, slated for Sunday, Aug. 20 featuring Wild Child, has been postponed and rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27.

The city is monitoring Hurricane Hilary as it moves toward California and taking measures to mitigate impact. Laguna Beach is providing pre-filled sandbags to residents and business owners from two locations beginning today, (Aug. 18) at 12 p.m.: Act V parking lot – 1900 Laguna Canyon Road and Aliso Beach East parking lot – 31118 Coast Highway. Sandbags are also available at Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. They are free; however, you must provide your own sand. It is not permitted to fill them with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds and sandbags are not for contractors.

So, if you’re heading to the beach this weekend, don’t forget your umbrella…and we’re not talking beach but umbrellas for rain.

A reminder that Laguna Beach Emergency Operations personnel will be conducting a test of the city’s Outdoor Warning System (alert speakers) today (Aug. 18) at 12 p.m. The outdoor warning speakers are one of the tools the city uses to communicate emergency alerts to residents.

Another reminder – there will be a Joint City Council/Planning Commission meeting from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, preceding the normal Council meeting.

It’s summertime so there always seems to be something of interest happening at Festival of Arts. This Sunday, Aug. 20 is no different. The Festival Runway Fashion Show, with artist-made recycled couture, will take place from 12-3 p.m.

It’s sponsored by Fashion Island, featuring “Festival of Arts exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion.

“The result will blow your mind with over-the-top creative couture with the twist of all being made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials.”

The event is free when you purchase a Festival admission and reserved front-row seating is additionally available for the Fashion Show.

Learn more here.

Here’s something that sounds fun: the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents a “musical anthology of (Bob Dylan) songs and his career, greatest hits and the stories behind them” tomorrow evening (Aug. 19), beginning at 8 p.m.

The music will be performed by The Tambourine Man Band.

Tickets are available here.

The LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave.

Laguna Beach Live! will present Grammy-nominated guitarist/composer Fabio Zini performing South American Tango music and original compositions, for the Thursday, Sept. 14th Live! at the Museum – a monthly collaboration between Laguna Live! and the Laguna Art Museum.

Originally from Argentina, Zini is an international performer, who has composed several works for the guitar and other instruments, including a concerto for guitar and orchestra. As an in-person performer, with a vast and eclectic musical repertoire, he brings charisma and joy to every performance.

The performance taking place at the Laguna Art Museum from 7-8 p.m. is free to members of Laguna Live! and members of the Museum and $14 for non-members.

Tickets are available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling the museum at 949.494.8971.

The exhibition Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50 opens up tomorrow (Aug. 19) and runs through January 15, 2024.

Self Help Graphics & Art was founded in a garage in East Los Angeles by Sister Karen Boccalero, a Franciscan nun, while working alongside other artists and collaborators.

In celebration of the Self Help Graphics & Art 50th anniversary, Laguna Art Museum presents the largest selection of works by SHG artists from the museum’s collection to date.

Curated by Curatorial Fellow and Guest Curator Rochelle Steiner, Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50 offers a contemporary look at the earliest works and themes that have initiated countless discussions and collaborations at the heart of Chicana/o/x art making in the region and beyond.

And, on Sunday, Aug. 20, as part of the opening weekend festivities for Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50, join the Laguna Art Museum and Kevin Cruz Amaya for a talk on Self Help Graphics & Art, its cultural impact and printmaking as an art form.

Cruz Amaya is a doctoral candidate in Chicana/o and Central American studies at UCLA and a UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center Inter-University Program for Latino Research Dissertation Fellow.

Advance tickets are recommended.

B-t-w, I’m planning on heading to Zinc Café next Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. If there’s something going on in town that you want to bring me up-to-date on or just share a cup of coffee and catch up, I invite you to come by.

No formal agenda, just a casual setting.

Let me know when you get there, I’m happy to buy your coffee.

 

