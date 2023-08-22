NewLeftHeader

BGCLB celebrates the big top with Club Carnival to wind up annual Olympic week on August 11

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s annual Olympic week took place last week, August 7-10 with a Club Carnival on Friday, Aug. 11. During Olympic week, club members split into teams representing countries and competed for awards and prizes. The Club Carnival rounded out the week by bringing excitement to all youth who attend the Boys & Girls Club. Members enjoyed inflatable amusements, towering slides, challenging obstacle courses, a joust arena and a Velcro wall, among other attractions.

BGCLB members have fun playing circus games

Young people from all Boys & Girls Club sites in Laguna and Saddleback Valley showed up at the Canyon Branch for the Club Carnival. The whole clubhouse was filled with laughter and excitement as members put their skills to the test by playing games including a soccer shoot-out, all-star basketball game, ring toss and spinning wheel challenge. Each achievement won tickets for the club members, which could be exchanged for prizes in the prize room. Festive face painting was also available.

The success of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Carnival would not have been possible without the support of sponsors Applied Medical and Danielle Purcell from Team Laguna. Volunteers from US Bank and Core Logic made the Carnival magic come alive by spending the afternoon running games and activities with members.

Lunch was generously provided by Panda Express through its Panda Cares program. Other delicious carnival snacks included freshly fried churros, cheesy nachos and tasty snow cones from Kona Ice.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas. The club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual and physical development. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

