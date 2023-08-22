NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 082223

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

“Toto, we’re not in Kansas anymore!”

TJ headshot AugThank the Lord! When I emerged from my storm cellar with Auntie Em in the early morning hours of Monday, I was elated to realize that Tropical Storm Hilary had passed, and that my house was still standing and no one I knew had been lost.

Wow, that was a close one!

Actually, after saying that all somewhat tongue-in-cheek, I guess going into the weekend I certainly expected something worse. Sure, there was rain…in some areas lots of it; and the winds blew, but they didn’t seem too much out of the ordinary on a blustery day.

I’m certainly glad people heeded the advice of our community leaders to hunker down and stay off the roads. But other than having a big storm smack in the middle of August, at a time during which all of our neighbors and friends are usually found spending their days at the beach, everything else from where I sat seemed okay.

However, I want to be sensitive. I realize some of you possibly didn’t fare as well, but hopefully, damages were minimal.

Winds after all began to exceed 10 mph after 6 p.m. Sunday, topping the low 20s at its highest. Still, even the worrisome gusts weren’t much higher.

Rainfall locally was conservatively measured at just 0.833 inches during Sunday’s entirety.

To be fair, some minor outages were experienced by SoCal Edison…so there were problems or inconveniences.

But, be honest, with all the advanced hype, did you, too, expect worse?

Certainly areas away from our perfect world here on the coast suffered more. Rainfall in Palm Springs exceeded three inches and flash flooding was apparent all around their streets.

For L.A., it was in fact the wettest August day in history, with 2.30 inches of rain hitting downtown.

Still, all in all, we survived.

I hope you join me in thanking all the officials that oversee our town, including City Hall, police, fire, lifeguards, et al., for the commitment to making certain we’re safe.

Sure, the rest of the country may chuckle when our “Storm Watch Southern California” broadcasts begin running on TV around the clock, but that’s just part of enjoying our life here.

Now, for the most part the sun is back…however humidity remains high and the chance of an occasional small shower shows up in the forecast for at least the next 10 or so days.

But we mustn’t forget that between all the Hilary discussion and concern, an earthquake did hit Southern California centered in the Ojai area.

Like Hilary, it was initially clocked in as a 6.0, but later downgraded to a 5.1. Fortunately for all, no major damage or loss of life occurred.

• • •

City Council meets this evening in Council Chambers at 5 p.m., but first from 4-5 p.m. will be a Joint City Council/Planning Commission Meeting.

Topics for discussion include the Forest Plaza/Promenade Project; Housing & Affordable Housing, including pending Housing Code updates & community engagement and the pending Downtown Specific Plan Update.

Council will then move into their regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Items on the agenda include:

–The recommendation of a response to the presiding judge of the OC Grand Jury Report on group homes.

–Discussion and possible adoption of ordinances relating to State Senate

Bill 9.

–Receiving an oral report on the Recreation Committee plans for 2023-24.

–The awarding of a contract for concept and design of a Village Entrance Parking Structure.

–Expansion of the pickleball program at Alta Laguna Park.

–The recognition by proclamation of Laguna Beach teen Mason Bruderer for achieving Boy Scouts’ highest rank of Eagle Scout.

–A proclamation recognizing Philip Kohn for his 41 years of service to the City of Laguna Beach as City Attorney.

For a complete look at the agenda go here.

• • •

Finally, the Orange County Fair ended its 2023 run on August 13. Did you get a chance to go? If so, consider yourself one of 1,048,181 who did. That’s right, those that attended had to purchase their tickets in advance. In fact, 12 of the 23 days of the Fair’s run were completely sold out.

What other numbers came out of this year’s Fair? Competition entries totaling 18,725 came in from 3,784 exhibitors. That was an increase of 21% over 2022. Of the different competition areas, Horticulture had the most entries with 5,068, followed in order by 4,768 entries for Visual Arts, 1,592 in Culinary and 1,322 in Home Arts.

As far as the rides went, Fairgoers enjoyed going on 2.3 million of them. The most popular being the Sky Ride, La Grande Wheel XL, Raptor Coaster, Rave Wave and Crazy Coaster.

B-t-w, the rides came in and out of the fairgrounds on 112 53-ft. trailers.

Maybe you were one of the lucky ones to win a stuffed animal in a carnival game. Did you know that 400,000+ were carried out by winners?

But we all know, the Fair is more than just rides and games…right?

If you said, “What about food, you can go to the head of the class.”

Some 91,200 fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies were made from scratch at Mom’s Bakeshoppe; while Biggy’s served up 35,000 pounds of fries, topped by 400 pounds of parmesan cheese and 1,500 pounds of garlic.

B-t-w, Biggy’s also sold corn dogs, a Fair favorite. Would you believe seven miles of foot-long Big Daddy corn dogs?

Other popular foods saw 80,000 deep-fried Oreos served up, 10,000 bacon-wrapped pickles, 6,000 fried Twinkies, with another 50,000 pounds of fries by Chicken Charlies and, get this, 800 pounds of pepperoni-topped slices of Enzo’s Pizza, along with 500 pounds of pickles for the newly offered Hot Cheeto Cheese Pickle Pizza.

Yum!

There were also 29,913 tickets purchased for performances in the Pacific Amphitheatre, The Hangar and the Action Sports Arena. And finally, $254,437 was paid out to agriculture students through the Junior Livestock Auction as 179 of their animals were sold.

If you missed it, well, sorry, guess you’re out of luck until next year! 

 

