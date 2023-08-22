NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Frieda 082223

Meet Pet of the Week Frieda

Frieda is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 1-year-old span doxies mix who is spayed. Frieda is very active and playful, so she does not like being inside all day. She enjoys other dogs, but would do well in a home being the only one. Frieda likes to be the Queen Bee. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Frieda adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Frieda is in need of a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

