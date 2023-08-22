NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 67  |  August 22, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Third Street Writers FOA public reading event FP 082223

Share this story

Third Street Writers FOA public reading event to celebrate publication of Art Inscribed now scheduled for September 1

The public event hosted by Third Street Writers to celebrate the publication of Art Inscribed, a writing anthology inspired by art at the Festival of Arts (FOA), has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to forge relationships with Festival artists for a second summer. It’s been an honor to write about their art and expand the project to include more written pieces and feature more works of art,” said Third Street President Amy Francis Dechary.

third street book

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Third Street Writers

The cover art for the “Art Inscribed” book was designed by Laguna Beach artist Jennifer Griffiths

The group published its first edition of Art Inscribed in August 2022, raising more than $1,100 to benefit the Artists Fund’s Benevolence Fund. The Artists Fund began in 2010 and provides artists with hardship grants, money for special projects and professional development. The fund also sponsors art shows and events for the public.

This year’s writing effort began in July when Third Street members visited the Festival, selected art pieces that inspired them, and in many cases, struck up personal connections with the artists.

“This is an exciting writing challenge,” said Rina Palumbo, vice president of Third Street Writers. “The writers really felt an emotional connection to the artwork they chose to write about, and their stories and poems reflect those emotions – joy, sadness, wonder, humor. We are proud to feature 27 writers and 25 artists.”

The selected short stories, essays and poems were edited and compiled into a limited edition soft-covered book that will be available for purchase for $15. During the Art Inscribed celebration, authors will be reading their work while images of the art pieces are projected onstage. A light reception will follow. “We are proud to support The Artists Fund which does such important work to support Laguna artists,” said Dechary.

third street members

Click on photo for a larger image

Members of Third Street and special guest writers explore this summer’s exhibit. (L-R): Gina Harlow, Steve Fayne, Linda Winslow, Dennis Piszkiewicz, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Dennis Lockwood and Amy Francis Dechary.

And the artists themselves are excited about the project.

“Every artist aspires to create work that provokes an emotion in the viewer. And if that viewer is a writer, and that emotion inspires the writer to create a new story or poem, then the artist has received a very special gift,” said photographer Jeff Rovner, whose works Illusions and Typewriters inspired two pieces in the book.

Art Inscribed is funded by a grant received from the Festival of Arts Foundation. “We are so grateful for the support of the FOA Foundation. This kind of collaboration between Laguna artists is impactful, and it would not be possible without the Foundation’s support,” said Dechary.

The Art Inscribed celebration will be held at the Festival of the Arts main stage on Friday, Sept 1, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Third Street Writers fosters the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events and annual publications. Weekly workshops will resume in September on Mondays at the Susi Q Center, from 12-2 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at www.thirdstreetwriters.org, or contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.