NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 67  |  August 22, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LBCAC celebrates August with exciting events FP 082223

Share this story

LBCAC celebrates August with exciting events

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to these upcoming events as summer continues.

Friday, Aug. 25, 7-10 p.m.

James Clay Garrison - Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show

Returning to the states from Spain was a bit of a culture shock for Garrison and landing in Dallas, Texas, home of Stevie Ray Vaughan and all of the regional influences from Swing to Zydeco and this very unfamiliar one...the Texas blues. Fighting it for years with his family referring to it as Poor Folks Music, it took someone who didn’t just play the blues, but burned on their instrument like no one ever before in the genre or at least since Hendrix to make Garrison notice.

Come Downtown on the August 25 and hear the rest of the story as James Clay Garrison shares his experiences in the music business many paralleling SRV and, of course, his burning on his instrument like no one around here ever before. For tickets, click here.

lbca celebrates salty suites

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of saltysuites.com

Salty Suites

Saturday, Aug. 26, 8-10 p.m.

Salty Suites Concert

The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instruments, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform. They sing original and traditional music of the world, bluegrass, depression and old country, swing and roots with a current edge.

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates henderson

Courtesy of Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson - August 27

Sunday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m.

Eric Henderson with Richard Bredice on guitar, Frank Cotinola on percussion

He’s back and joining forces for an immersive and extraordinary Contemporary Classical experience. Eric Henderson, Laguna’s own world-renowned Concert Guitarist who trained privately with Andrés Segovia as a young guitar virtuoso, will be performing original compositions and classic rock gems. Henderson will be joined for this intimate and rare performance by guitar virtuoso Richard Bredice, and veteran session and concert performer Frank Cotinola from The Missiles of October. 

For tickets, click here.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.