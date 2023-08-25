The hidden beauty of Hilary: A cooperative spirit FP 082523

The hidden beauty of Hilary: A cooperative spirit overtook Laguna’s art festivals

By MARRIE STONE

What Tropical Storm Hilary revealed about our community may have had a bigger impact than the storm itself. While Hilary brought power outages, downed trees and left lots of debris in her wake, she also showed how quickly our artists will rally to help each other out.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat.” (L-R) Festival of Arts (FOA) exhibitor Bruce Burr and friends David Pease, Sherrie Larsen and Nina Larsen enjoyed a moment of fun with a Pageant prop.

When the news arrived late last week of Hurricane Hilary’s threat to the California coast, Laguna recognized the unique threat the storm posed to its three outdoor arts festivals. They wasted no time making difficult decisions. By Saturday morning, well in advance of the storm touching down, all three festivals and the Pageant of the Masters (POM) announced Sunday and Monday closures and rescheduled weekend activities. It turned out to be the right call.

“We were in full storm prep mode on Saturday,” said FOA Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas. “The goal was to get the art of 120 artists into the historic Forum Theater or off the grounds. We made a plan, and the artists and staff came together to pull it off. One of the best parts was seeing many artists (and some family members) staying late to help their booth neighbors. They made calls to make sure that other artists were on their way if they weren’t there. If an artist needed help, fellow artists moved artwork and wrapped cabinets and chairs. They worked together and protected the art from the storm.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

The Forum Theater transformed into a makeshift storage facility for FOA artists

“You could really see the ‘art colony’ spirit alive and well at the Festival,” added FOA Exhibits Assistant Emma Zent. “The exhibitors, staff and volunteers all pitched in to make sure everyone was taken care of. The Pageant also gave up some of their dressing room space to us to help store the artworks. It was an inspiring sight in the face of a once-in-a-lifetime tropical storm.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

(L-R) FOA exhibitor Hailley Howard receives assistance from her stepmother, Jennifer Howard

“Imagine 120 booths packed and secured in less than two hours,” FOA exhibitor Dawn Buckingham posted on Facebook Monday morning. “Everyone helping, sharing supplies, offering to carry [art] and friends supporting each other. I can’t say enough positive things about the organization and support provided by the FOA staff and my artist friends in getting everyone’s art to a safe place before the storm.”

What took days of planning and installation at the Festival’s beginning had to be unwound in a matter of hours. Many of the booths house large furniture with no easy solutions for removal. “Receiving Hugh [Foster]’s offer to help was the highlight of the evening for me,” said FOA exhibitor Pil Ho Lee. “After moving all my art, I was having difficulty trying to wrap up my cabinet to keep it sealed from moisture. Seeing how I was struggling, Hugh quickly stepped in explaining how he used to be a mover. He promptly moved the cabinet out and wrapped it up perfectly. It was such a caring act.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

(L-R) Hugh Foster helps fellow exhibitor Pil Ho Lee secure his booth

The Pageant faced its own unique challenges – an open orchestra pit, an exposed stage and lots of vulnerable electrical equipment.

“Our team covered speakers and electronics, disconnected sound boards, and shielded all electrical components,” said FOA/POM Marketing Director Sharbie Higuchi. “The stage lighting on the green was secured, and the piano was removed. The orchestra pit was adequately covered and protected. Umbrellas were firmly secured, and merchandise was covered or removed from the gift shop. The Junior Art section was covered and shielded with plastic sheeting, as was the Volvo display. The Volvo car was temporarily removed offsite.”

Carole Boller, like several other artists, simultaneously shows in two festivals, making for an evening of double stress.

“At the Sawdust Festival, I have an exhibition wall instead of a booth,” Boller said, noting that her choice was to stack work in the Healy House with 168 other artists, or wrap the wall with plastic. “The decision on how or where to keep my paintings safe became simple when Baruch [Kaufman], a neighboring artist, offered to house them in his booth.”

Kaufman, a jeweler at the Sawdust Festival since 2011, has a coveted booth with a proper floor. The entire space can be completely covered with a tarp. “Three great friends stepped in to help remove and attach labels to 25 paintings, carefully pack them in large sail bags, and carry them to Baruch’s booth,” Boller said.

Photo by Joan Gladstone

(L-R) Sawdust artist Josh King gets a hand from Kyle Caris to rehang his sign

David Milton, a veteran exhibitor at both FOA and Sawdust, spoke of some challenges at the Sawdust. “It was a bit frustrating as [the Sawdust was] open until 10 p.m. and didn’t want art removed or booths covered prior [to closing]. I experienced some crossed signals about when artists could secure their booths. It made for a very late night and, after the FOA art removal, exhausting,” Milton said.

For Sawdust exhibitor Joan Gladstone, however, the spirit of camaraderie outshone the challenges. “I spent several hours at the Sawdust [on Monday] rehanging the paintings I removed before the storm,” Gladstone said. “I watched artists borrow ladders and tools from one another, rehang their neighbors’ signs and pitch in to help one another refresh their booths for the final two weeks. It reminded me of old-fashioned barn raisings that I’ve seen in the movies. It’s a great feeling to be part of a cooperative artist community.”

Photo by Joan Gladstone

(L-R) Sawdust exhibitor Fernando Micheli rehangs his notecard display with a boost from Randy Bader

Still, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. For Art-A-Fair exhibitors, the challenges continued throughout this week. Although they made an early decision to allow artists to remove their art, the damage to the grounds was significant.

“Walking onto the grounds of our festival was a bit heartbreaking [Monday morning],” Art-A-Fair’s Marketing VP Kim Brandon said. “The winds damaged the tarps that cover our show and exposed about a quarter of the booths. All the artists took down their art on Saturday in hopes of returning on Monday to rehang and open Tuesday. But we are in the process of trying to fix tarps, order new tarps and clean up our grounds. Our plan is to open by this weekend and offer free entry for the rest of the season. The good news is all artists have pulled together to help and all want to continue to exhibit. There were 30 artists that showed up to help before the call was sent out to help. That is the kind of wonderful people we have at our show.”

Photo by Kim Brandon

Photo by Kim Brandon

Photo by Kim Brandon

The storm brought significant damage to the tarps over Art-A-Fair, resulting in closures this past week. Art-A-Fair plans to reopen this weekend and provide free admission to visitors through the remainder of the show.

One artist shared a Woodrow Wilson quote: “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” That seemed to be the mindset that permeated our town last weekend.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

(L-R) FOA exhibitors Sharon Hutchison and Isabelle Alessandra celebrate after securing their booths

Pageant of the Masters patrons with August 20 or August 21 tickets will be contacted by email with further instructions. The Festival Runway Fashion Show, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 20, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. Additionally, art classes in the Festival’s Art Center will also be moved to Sunday, Aug. 27. The Third Street Writers’ Art Inscribed reading will now take place on Friday, Sept. 1 at 12:30 p.m. For more information and updates, visit the festivals’ websites: www.foapom.com,www.sawdustartfestival.org and www.art-a-fair.com.

