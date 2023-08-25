NewLeftHeader

Rum Social creates Maui Love Cocktail to benefit Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund

Known for its island-inspired menu, Rum Social in Laguna Beach is now offering a specialty cocktail benefitting victims of the devastating Maui wildfire.

Rum Social cocktail

Courtesy of Rum Social

Maui Love Cocktail will be available until August 30

Proceeds from their Maui Love cocktail will benefit the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund, an organization providing immediate assistance to restaurant, bar and hospitality workers, displaced by the devastating wildfires that have impacted West Maui communities. The cocktail is made with Rum Social’s signature black tea-infused rum, housemade hibiscus syrup, lemon, elderflower liqueur and cucumber. The cocktail will be available until August 30.

Rum Social is located at 448 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

