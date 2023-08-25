NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Garden Club 2023-2024 season 082523

Laguna Beach Garden Club 2023-2024 season kicks off with Speaker Series on September 8

National Geographic Explorer, Conservation Photographer and TedX speaker Krystle Hickman shares the buzz on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Laguna Beach Garden Club. Hickman, a conservation photographer and bee expert, will be the Garden Club’s speaker at their first meeting of the 2023-2024 Garden Club season.

Laguna Garden Hickman

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Garden Club

Krystle Hickman speaks on September 8 at the Garden Club meeting

Hickman is a self-taught artist, photographer and now community scientist, motivated by her passion and curiosity about native California bees. Hickman drives hundreds of miles in a month trying to capture images of the four endangered bumble bees. She has become a native bee evangelist, spreading the word about their importance to our environment and how badly they need native plants to thrive.

Whenever Hickman is not working on her art or out taking photos, she is self-educating, scouring native bee websites or spending hours at UC Riverside’s Entomology Research Museum measuring preserved bee specimens and memorizing their characteristics so that she can better identify them in the wild. There are very few people who are not entomologists taking insect photos, and the list gets narrower with people willing to take photographs of things that are very small. Hickman is an incredibly engaging speaker with a superb story worth hearing as was chronicled in a full spread in the LA Times earlier this year.

Join the Garden Club on Friday, Sept. 8 from 9:30-10 a.m. for social time and refreshments – meetings begin promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit. For more information about the garden club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Please do not use church parking lot; street parking is available.

 

