Letters to the Editor

Maui fire is a lesson we need to heed…NOW!

The Maui fire really makes us mad! To us, Lahaina was like our Hawaiian Laguna Beach and now it’s ashes: 115 confirmed dead, more than 800 still missing and losses somewhere between $8 to $10 billion. All this death and destruction was most certainly caused by sparking utility lines on wooden poles – much like we have through most of Laguna.

Back in 1970, one area of Laguna was wise. The Portofino and Alta Vista neighbors undergrounded all of their utilities. For us, at our building situated on three lots, it cost about $1,000 per lot, per year for 30 years, but that worked out to only $33 rent raise per month on each of our nine residential units. All the tenants agreed that $33 was a bargain. The added safety, view enhancement 

and loss of disruption of service was worth at least 10 times that cost.

As reported in the NY Times, the Maui Utility Company was warned five years ago that “above ground power lines that fail, short or are low-hanging, can cause fire ignition (sparks) that could start a fire, particularly in windy and stormy conditions.” That warning should be a call to action for all of us in Laguna. Some of our City Councilmembers have warned us for years about the high risk we face, especially in our Canyon Road.

Can’t we all be as smart as those in the Portofino and Alta Vista area? Maui has learned their lesson. Do we have to learn the same devastatingly hard way those on Maui did? WE HOPE NOT!

Barbara and Greg MacGillivray

Laguna Beach

 

