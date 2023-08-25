NewLeftHeader

LBUSD celebrates first day of school with a renewed commitment to every student, every day

As Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) teachers, school staff and administrators welcomed nearly 2,500 students back for the 2023-24 school year on Thursday, Aug. 24, the priority was on making the critical first-day-of-school connections that set the tone for the year. At every school site throughout the district, staff and School Resource Officers (SROs) greeted students with warmth and enthusiasm, immediately beginning the process of building the relationships with students that are essential for academic success.

The school district welcomed teachers and school staff on Tuesday (Aug. 22), setting the stage for the school year with a keynote address from LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D., in which he spoke about the impact of relationships on student engagement and motivation. Since establishing its collective commitment to strengthening relationships between staff and students in 2017, the district has seen a 33 percent increase in the number of students reporting on the California Healthy Kids Survey (CHKS) that they have caring relationships with adults at school.

Levels of caring relationships are based on a scale created from a student’s responses to three questions about having a teacher or other adult at school who cares about the student, who notices when the student is not there and who listens when the student has something to say.

“Education is the key to unlocking the potential of our children and our community,” said Dr. Viloria in his keynote to staff on Tuesday morning. “As educators, we have a collective responsibility to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education that prepares them for success in life. That happens when we make our students feel seen, known and cared for,” he concluded.

Amongst the facilities maintenance and repair projects that the district undertook this summer were two new spaces that will support the district’s continued focus on relationship-building and student engagement. Construction on the Laguna Beach Family Resource Center on St. Ann’s Drive was completed this summer and has begun welcoming families with a grand opening slated for October 2023. The center will serve as a vibrant hub dedicated to building LBUSD family engagement by providing community activities, confidential counseling and support services for student success. At Laguna Beach High School, a Well Space has been designed for students, providing them with a calm and safe place to reset and seek counseling support.

 

