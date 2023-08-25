NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 68  |  August 25, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Laguna Beach High School Junior Mason Bruderer achieves 082523

Share this story

Laguna Beach High School Junior Mason Bruderer achieves prestigious Eagle Scout rank with a notable contribution to community

Scouts BSA Troop 35 has announced that one of their talented juniors, Mason Bruderer, has achieved the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout. This significant accomplishment was confirmed during a recent board-of-review on Sunday, Aug. 6. Bruderer’s dedication and commitment to scouting have propelled him into the ranks of an elite group, with only about six percent of all Scouts BSA members attaining the prestigious Eagle Scout title.

Laguna Beach High School Junior Bruderer closeup.jpg1

Click on photo for a large image

Photos courtesy of the Bruderer/Rustigian Family

Eagle Scout Mason Bruderer, Scouts BSA Troop 35

Laguna Beach High School Junior Bruderer certificate.jpeg2

Click on photo for a large image

(L-R) Scoutmaster Troop 35 Michael Lindsay with Mason Bruderer

Bruderer’s journey toward Eagle Scout culminated in a noteworthy service project that underscores his strong commitment to community betterment. In partnership with Laguna’s Moulton Meadows permanent dog park restoration initiative, he spearheaded the creation of a brand-new park bench for dog owners. The bench offers a comfortable spot for pet owners to relax while their furry companions frolic in the lush grass of the park.

Laguna Beach High School Junior bench building.JPG3

Click on photo for a large image

Mason Bruderer building the bench for Moulton Meadows Park’s dog play area

Laguna Beach High School Junior Bruderer bench.jpg4

Click on photo for a large image

Mason Bruderer with the completed new park bench for dog owners

The dog park’s revitalization project, which commenced on August 14, aligns with Bruderer’s vision for a more welcoming and enjoyable space for pets and their owners. The city’s contracted construction team began work on the permanent play area, marking a significant step forward in enhancing the local community’s recreational facilities.

Bruderer’s unwavering dedication to his Eagle Scout service project is exemplified by his successful fundraising efforts, which amassed $800 through a GoFundMe campaign to fund supplies for the creation of the park bench. The project received a boost from the generosity of Ganahl Lumber, who donated a substantial portion of the required materials. After covering all the project expenses, including the contributions from Ganahl, Bruderer remained with $585. He had the honor of presenting these funds to the Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 22 for further enhancements to the new dog park.

Laguna Beach High School Junior Bruderer Whalen.JPG5

Click on photo for a large image

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen recognized Mason Bruderer at the August 22 City Council meeting, where the Eagle Scout presented the council with $585, earmarked for the new dog park enhancements

Laguna Beach High School Junior Bruderer proclamation.JPG6

Click on photo for a large image

Mason Bruderer with his City Council proclamation

Reflecting on his impactful contribution to the community, Bruderer shared, “I am thrilled to have been able to make a positive change in our local dog park through my Eagle Scout project. Seeing the bench come to life, I hope this project will serve as a lasting reminder of the value of teamwork and shared spaces.”

Scouts BSA Troop 35 is a prominent local chapter of the Scouts BSA organization, committed to nurturing the growth and development of young individuals through outdoor adventures, leadership opportunities and community service. The troop provides a supportive environment where scouts can learn essential life skills while fostering a sense of camaraderie and responsibility.

Laguna Beach High School Junior Bruderer bench.jpg4

Click on photo for a large image

A family photo (L-R): Marc Bruderer, Mason Bruderer, Caroline Rustigian and Luke Bruderer

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.