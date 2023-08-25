NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 68  |  August 25, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Spoofing calls 082523

Share this story

Spoofing calls

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

According to the FBI, “spoofing” is when a criminal “disguises an email address, phone number, or website URL to convince you that you are interacting to a trusted source.”

Below are a few examples of spoofing:

Spoofing calls police car

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Spoofing calls can be very convincing

Sometimes the criminal can change one symbol or letter in a phone number or email to have it appear the same as the original. In an example, they can change the letter ‘I’ for the number ‘1’ and hope the victim does not notice the small change. The phone number can appear from this area, when it is not. Once you answer the call, they will try to obtain personal information from you.

Occasionally they tell you they are someone else. It can be a trusted source they are pretending to be. Examples: A family member, a friend, a local police department employee, a city employee, a store owner, a tax collector and many more. Their goal is for you to believe they are who they say they are. They will try to convince you so you will provide them for whatever they are seeking.

Please stay alert and aware of these scam calls. They can be very believable. If you are not sure, please hang up the phone and research the real phone number or emails of the person calling you.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.