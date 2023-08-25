Committee discusses housing assistance program concepts, ADU amnesty program
By SARA HALL
A city committee had preliminary discussions this week about potential housing assistance program concepts and the city’s approach to unpermitted accessory dwelling units.
Both topics were on the agenda for discussion at the Housing and Human Services Committee’s meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 23). Nothing is proposed yet nor being recommended to city council at this time.
Committee members had a lot of questions, but were overall enthusiastic about the idea of potential housing assistance program concepts.
“I’m really excited about this,” said Chair Ketta Brown.
Vice Chair Cody Engle kicked off the discussion regarding possible models for assisting a wide range of residents including but not limited to seniors, public safety workers, educators and city workers.
“It’s very clear that there’s an urgent need in Laguna Beach for an increased supply of rental housing that is affordable by individuals,” Engle said.
Although the development of dedicated low-income housing units takes years and is costly, he noted.
“Thus, the challenge is to explore possible options that could facilitate rental assistance to Laguna Beach residents, including prospective residents who seek to live in Laguna for employment purposes,” like public safety and education employees, Engle explained. “The idea is not necessarily addressing the extreme poor, but firemen cannot afford to rent here.”
HHSC member Alexandra Jochim is looking into the city’s current system and concepts in other jurisdictions with the objective of developing a model program.
She’s in the early stages of researching the topic and potential voucher programs, Jochim said. She found that even after COVID, many jurisdictions have kept their emergency aid programs instead of switching back to a more typical rental assistance program. So far, she’s looked into rental assistance or affordable senior housing programs at the cities of Santa Monica and Berkeley. Jochim also reached out to state policy experts about any potential programs not related to emergency ordinances or focused on homelessness.
Jochim also noted an interesting intergenerational housing arrangement at a nursing home in the Netherlands that provides rent-free housing for students, who in turn provide 30 hours a month helping out their elderly neighbors. It mixes this different tenant types together in an innovative solution, she said.
She also mentioned the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a public-private partnership in the San Francisco Bay area, which is centered on addressing policy change and investing in affordable housing. That may be too large scale for Laguna, Jochim noted, but it’s interesting.
“It’s challenging just to find the kind of model that we’re talking about,” Engle agreed.
This is potentially where a nonprofit with dedicated city funds could provide enough assistance to make a difference, he added, which sometimes is as little as $300 or $400 a month.
Engle asked city staff to work with Jochim on where she might look for more ideas and research.
This topic has come up in the past, noted committee member Laura Sauers, and, in an effort to get local residents in support, the focus has been on first responders who can’t afford to live in Laguna.
“In an emergency, where’s the critical staff that our community would need? If all of that critical staff is commuting an hour and a half we’re really in trouble,” Sauers said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
A city committee discussed housing assistance program concepts this week, which focused on helping first responders and other critical staff afford rent in Laguna Beach
Another discussion item on the committee’s agenda on Wednesday was related to the city’s approach to unpermitted accessory dwelling units.
Included in the committee’s workplan is exploring approaches as to how to encourage homeowners to seek to legalize unpermitted units, Engle said. The key question is what incentive does an owner have to get his unit permitted.
“There is a sense that there are hundreds of illegal units in Laguna Beach,” Engle said. “In my opinion, (there is) probably not much of any incentive (to legally bring them up to code), although there is a significant liability risk if a tenant is injured or dies due to a safety violation.”
The only way an unpermitted unit gets inspected by the city is if the owner voluntarily requests it, or if a neighbor or an angry tenant reports a violation to the city, he explained. The primary interest on the city’s part is to correct unsafe situations.
“While other cities have developed amnesty programs, the reality is that the property cannot be guaranteed a risk-free inspection by the building official. If there’s a serious safety code violation, there is an issue of city liability thus the city has to take corrective action,” Engle said.
But, prior to the implementation of a new state law, a building inspector could also require a change in room size, setbacks, or floorplans, for example, Engle said. Along with the permit fees, trying to encourage homeowners to legalize their units was essentially a non-starter. It could cost thousands to bring the unit up to code, he added.
“I have been generally very pessimistic about it being worth the effort,” but the new law is encouraging, he said.
Click open story button to continue reading…
SB 897 allows the granting of a permit as long as any health and safety issues are resolved, Engle explained. It also states that the inspector can only require the correction of health and safety issues and cannot require the structure to correct non-conforming zoning conditions or building code violations. There’s a five-year moratorium on correcting everything else, he added.
Although there is still no guarantee of a “free pass,” Engle emphasized. The inspection isn’t without the risk of potentially being required to make certain changes related to health and safety issues.
Some unit owners are already voluntarily seeking to become legal, Engle reported.
Engle shared a flyer promoting Newport Beach’s “safe ADU” program, which aims to increase community safety and reduce homeowner risk of code enforcement through the legalization of unpermitted ADUs. The program allows homeowners to legalize their existing unpermitted ADU, receive a waiver of zoning standards, take advantage of an ongoing fee waiver program through 2024 and protect against code enforcement fines. The city promotes legalizing ADUS as a way to improve the safety for occupants and reduce the homeowner’s liability, while also increasing the property value.
Staff has already had discussions about the potential for a program, said Housing Program Coordinator Jennifer Savage. Although the functionality of what most call an “amnesty program” is already in place, she noted.
An informal discussion with the building department will usually carry no risk of penalties or code enforcement, unless a potentially urgent life-safety matter is identified. As a result of these conversations, city staff may encourage the homeowner to schedule an inspection with the building division to preliminarily identify improvements needed to meet the city’s building code. These inspections are intended to help homeowners understand what may be required during the formal legalization process should they later determine to submit an application for legalization.
~~~~~~~~
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.