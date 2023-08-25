Festival of Arts Weekly Events, August 25-September 1
Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
July 5 – September 1
Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.
Photos courtesy of FOA
Night of Magic Gala – August 26
–Saturday, Aug. 26
Night of Magic Gala
Join FOA in celebrating the magic of living pictures at the “Night of Magic Gala” honoring the Pageant’s 90th anniversary. This one-night affair features fine art, an exclusive live concert with Grammy® award winner and Oscar®-nominated Sergio Mendes, performances by Le Petit Cirque and a special presentation of this summer’s Pageant of the Masters Art Colony: In the Company of Artists introduced by recording artist, dancer, choreographer, television personality and actress Paula Abdul. Plus, the exciting conclusion and the chance to win a brand new 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate (approximate retail value $63,000).
Tickets start at just $65. Anyone purchasing Loge Center Pageant seats on this night will be treated to a special one-hour early entrance. A portion of the Pageant ticket is tax deductible. All proceeds go to art programming at the Festival and POM. For tickets, click here.
Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.
Summer Art Workshops
Summer Art Workshops
Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)
Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.
Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics
The Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve space in advance.
Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.
Printmaking Workshop
Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.
Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.
Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal
Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.
Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.
Special Events
Art-To-Go Sale – August 27
–Sunday, Aug. 27, 12-3 p.m.
Art-To-Go Fashion Show Sale
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Purchase your favorite Art-To-Go item, and enjoy 20% off savings. All buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn Laguna Beach. Proceeds support the artists hardship fund.
2022 Fashion Show - August 27
–Sunday, Aug. 27, 12-3 p.m.
Festival Runway Fashion Show
Cost: Free with Festival Admission. Limited seating available in the reserved section for $30 per person. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the event.
The Festival Runway Fashion Show is a not-to-be missed event. This event, sponsored by Fashion Island, features Festival exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion. The result will blow your mind with over-the-top creative couture with the twist of all being made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials. Festival artists start months in advance in hopes of taking home the top prize and bragging rights. Patrons will be amazed by this fully produced runway show, including a panel of special guest judges. This event never disappoints, as the Festival artists’ creativity and ingenuity keeps it fresh with many surprises.
Scott Wilkie – August 31
–Thursday, Aug. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate and Scott Wilkie
Known for his fiery live performances, Scott Wilkie’s contemporary jazz recordings are popular worldwide, and he has toured throughout the U.S., Asia, Latin America and Europe. Wilkie’s latest album, Brasil, was released in 2019 to critical acclaim receiving the Critics’ Best of 2019 award from JAZZIZ Magazine, Best Album of the Year from Gary Lowe WUNH, #2 Latin Album from NACC Top 30 Latin Radio, and #1 Hot New Release on Amazon for 17 straight weeks.
Chocolate, wine and all that jazz sweetens up the Festival of Arts this summer. On Thursday nights, indulge your senses at the “Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate” series.
Wine and Chocolate Pairings: Sample a wide variety of wines expertly selected to complement and enhance the nuanced flavor of gourmet chocolates. Cost: $25 (does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating).
President of Third Street Writers Amy Dechary and FOA artist David Milton
–Friday, Sept. 1, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Third Street Writers’ Art Inscribed
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Third Street Writers, a local nonprofit dedicated to fostering local writers, presents Art Inscribed. This event is a celebration of creativity, as writers draw inspiration from the captivating artwork exhibited at the Festival of Arts fine art show. Join these talented writers as they share their original short stories, essays and poetry, illuminating the profound connection between art and literature. Their compelling works have been published in a book Art Inscribed, available for purchase at the event for $15. All proceeds from the sales will be graciously donated to The Artists’ Fund at Festival of Arts, providing vital support to the talented artists within our community.
Music Schedule
To reserve seats (limited "nightclub" seating available in reserved section) for musical events, click here for the schedule, prices and details.
–Friday, Aug. 25, 5:30-7 p.m.
Black Market Trust
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
The Black Market Trust is an American traditional pop/vocal jazz group from Los Angeles who combines the sounds of the legendary American crooners and vocal groups with the fire and energy of gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.
Greg Manning – August 28
–Monday, Aug. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
Greg Manning
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Greg Manning is a Berklee College of Music alum and an amalgam of cultures. He was born in Nigeria and raised in Switzerland. Manning moved to Los Angeles in 2002 and has had an incredible career.
Bill Cantos – August 29
–Tuesday, Aug. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.
Bill Cantos
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
The music and lyrics of Bill Cantos have been recorded by artists spanning the worlds of pop, jazz, theater, gospel and world music: Ramsey Lewis, Lea Salonga, Patti Austin, Brenda Russell, Herb Alpert and Cheryl Bentyne, The Imperials, Flora Purim, Clay Crosse, Helen Baylor, Mark Winkle and many others.
133 – August 30
–Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.
133 Band
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Laguna’s greatest musicians have come together to form the fabulously popular 133 Band. 133 includes Nick Hernandez, Poul Petersen, Steve Wood, Beth Wood, Jason Feddy, Richard Bredice, Alan Deremo and Frank Cotinola. They all sing, are solo artists or play in bands or both; some teach privately and are veterans of big-name rock gigs. Always a great, fun time for locals and visitors alike, the 133 Band performance is a memorable one.
Buzz Campbell and Hot Rod Lincoln – September 1
–Friday, Sept. 1, 5:30-7 p.m.
Buzz Campbell and Hot Rod Lincoln
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Buzz Campbell is an American guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. He founded his group, Hot Rod Lincoln, from San Diego, Calif. in 1990. Campbell met Lee Rocker while opening for him and approached Rocker about producing his first release. Rocker produced the self-titled CD, Hot Rod Lincoln in 1992 as well as Blue Cafe, the band’s third CD, in 1996. The title track, “Blue Café,” was written for Campbell by Brian Setzer, the original front man of the Stray Cats.
Every Day
Workshops at the Art Center
Drop-in and create your own masterpiece with Ceramics, Printmaking and multi-media art. The Art Center is open daily: 4-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 12- 8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Closed Saturday, Aug. 26. For groups of six or more, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.
Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.