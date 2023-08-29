NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 69  |  August 29, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation 082923

Share this story

Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation announces major gifts, contributions

The Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation (LBPCF) announced several recent donations designed to enhance the Laguna Beach Police Department’s ability to ensure public safety, better serve its officers and staff, and improve community relations and communications. With donations totaling well over $100,000 since 2020, two-thirds of which were distributed in 2023 alone, LBPCF has funded:

–Purchase of two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to enable our officers to respond more quickly to calls for assistance in hard-to-reach areas, including beaches and trails.

–Purchase of high-quality exercise equipment for a new Wellness Center for use by our police officers and staff.

–Support for our Police K9 program.

–The annual Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Scholarship, awarded to an outstanding graduating Laguna Beach High School senior planning to pursue a career in criminal justice.

–Establishing a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any person or persons who vandalized the home of the Laguna Beach City Manager in February 2023.

–Support for the city’s Public Safety Honor Guard, including its travel to represent Laguna Beach at services commemorating fallen officers across the country.

The Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation is endorsed by Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

laguna beach police board

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPCF

Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation Board of Directors (L-R): Steve Chadima, Bob Roper, Loren Carroll, Tom Gibbs, Matt Lawson, Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Glenn Gray, Alessandro Pirozzi, Phyllis Phillips, Nolan Mura, Mariann Tracy, Ed Lainfiesta. Not pictured: Joe Hanauer, Dan Hanson, Amber Offield and Suzanne Mellor.

According to Police Chief Calvert, “Early this year, LBPCF stood up a newly augmented board of directors consisting of community leaders committed to implementing its core mission to support our police officers and staff, and build bridges that will strengthen and enrich our community. This mission is particularly important to attract and retain high-quality officers in today’s highly challenging environment for law enforcement nationwide. I am excited to endorse the LBPCF and look forward to working with the foundation to accomplish its mission for a safer Laguna.”

Among other important work, the foundation is dedicated to: promoting the Police Department throughout the community; facilitating the Police Department and its officers and personnel in providing excellent service; acquiring and contributing equipment and other property for the benefit of the Police Department, its officers and staff; enhancing a positive work environment for officers and staff including improved training facilities, awards, grants and scholarships; assisting officers and their families in time of need; offering rewards to assist in catching suspected criminals and enhancing community engagement with the Police Department including the Citizens Academy, Teen Leadership Academy, and Police Explorer programs.

As a federally tax exempt non-profit public charity under IRC Section 501(c)(3), the LBPCF is able to accept tax-deductible donations to support its work. Visit the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation’s website to learn more, sign up for future updates and contribute to the foundation at www.lbpcf.org.

“Make a difference – please support the foundation and its important work to make for a safer Laguna Beach,” said Police Chief Calvert.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.