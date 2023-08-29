NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor

Open letter to Councilmember George Weiss

Mr. Weiss:

Now that the matter of your (alleged) misbehavior as a city councilmember has resulted in a potential lawsuit against the city, and has now been made public, this is the right time for you to consider your options. I’ve lived here since 1970 and have never seen this kind of (alleged) misconduct by an elected official directed toward anyone in city government, much less a City Manager. This is a first and, with your cooperation George, it should be the last. Your (alleged) transgressions are costing the taxpayers of Laguna close to a half million dollars when all the component parts are tallied. The cost likely would have been much greater had the city chosen not to negotiate a separation agreement with the City Manager. Clearly the city and its attorneys knew the merits of the potential lawsuit against it were incontrovertible.

Here are two options you should consider now – I recommend you choose both:

–Your immediate retirement from City Council; a resignation letter would work.

–A substantial reimbursement from you to the city for triggering this liability.

Jerry Immel

Laguna Beach

(Stu News Laguna editorial has added the three references of “alleged” above until said guilt is determined.)

There are a lot of folks to thank for keeping this neighborhood sparkling

Victoria Beach, like most of our city neighborhoods, has a great deal of maintenance work that is required to keep the area feeling like a well-kept and comfortable home, regardless of it also being a major tourist destination.

I am writing to specifically acknowledge and thank some of the many people that make up that (maintenance) department. Mark McAvoy is the director, the people I usually work directly with are Reza Jafari (assistant director) and Wayne Chintala/Todd Henry (supervisors). All these guys have been very responsive to helping put in place programs that give us at least some of the necessary resources to deal with the constant impact of tourism as well as the general wear and tear.

In addition, the real, main motivation for this letter is to sing the praises of some of the workers on the front line of all these efforts. They have consistently shown a superior level of commitment to doing the various jobs whole heartedly and with a great deal of care – they deserve some recognition:

–Graffiti removal: Gilbert Aguirre is the usual guy for that. If you see some graffiti, just call the non-emergency police number and it is usually taken care of within hours. I don’t know how many of you saw the rather extreme graffiti that was all over the Victoria stairs the other week or painted all over the bluff by the Pirates Tower this weekend, but it was gone within hours of the next morning. Some other guys from Public Works that have also been called are Elias Campos and Jose Torres Ballinas. This is sometimes very difficult work, and they don’t stop until it is gone.

–Stair Sweeping: Jose Cortez 

–Planter area entrance to Victoria: Sergio Lopez. That is a lot of maintenance to keep on top of and he has quite a bit of other areas to care for as well.

There are always times when they may not have enough time to get everything done due to various demands beyond their control, but it is really apparent that they truly care about the contributions to the city and to our neighborhood. No way they could work that hard otherwise.

So, take a moment of appreciation when you see them out there!

(Diver) Dave Forsyth

Victoria Beach

 

