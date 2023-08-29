NewLeftHeader

Locals get acquainted with LBPD dispatchers 082923

Locals get acquainted with LBPD dispatchers at Donuts with Dispatchers on August 26

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach residents got to know the dispatchers at the Laguna Beach Police Department – and enjoy a donut – on Saturday, Aug. 26 as the city hosted Donuts with Dispatchers at the Farmers’ Market.

(L-R) LBPD Dispatchers Jennifer Neuenschwander and Nikki Hernandez

(L-R) CSO Nicole Rice, Sergeant Farris, Dispatcher Dove, Support Services Supervisor Kristen Berry, Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Dispatcher Neuenschwander, Dispatcher Wardle and Dispatcher Diaz 

City Councilmember Alex Rounaghi (far right) stops by

Practicing 911 with Dispatcher Wardle

Dispatcher Diaz chats with a visitor

 

