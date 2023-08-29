NewLeftHeader

Pickleball program expands at Alta Laguna 082923

Pickleball program expands at Alta Laguna

By SARA HALL

City Council last week unanimously agreed to expand the pickleball program at Alta Laguna Park and increase the number of courts.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 on August 22 to direct staff to convert one tennis court at Alta Laguna Park into three dedicated pickleball courts and appropriate $25,000 from the general fund for the associated conversion costs.

In an effort to accommodate the growing demand for pickleball court capacity in the city, the Recreation Committee voted on April 3 to recommend to the council that they increase pickleball capacity at Alta Laguna Park. The committee suggested converting one tennis court into three dedicated pickleball courts, resulting in a total of six dedicated pickleball courts and four dedicated tennis courts at the park.

As staff points out in their report, the council has previously taken several actions to support the sport of pickleball within the city. In 2018, council expanded the program by converting a tennis court at Alta Laguna Park to a multi-use court. In July 2021, the Recreation Committee recommended that council convert the temporary pickleball courts at Alta Laguna to permanent pickleball courts in a way that maximizes court usage for pickleball play.

“As I’m sure you’re aware, there’s been a growing demand for pickleball court capacity in the city over the last several years as the sport has become more popular,” said Director of Transit and Community Services Michael Litschi.

After several discussions, which included input from both tennis and pickleball players, the Recreation Committee is recommending that the city transition one of the existing multi-use tennis and pickleball courts to dedicated pickleball courts. It got onto the agenda through a request from Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, the Rec Committee’s council liaison.

After last week’s approval, there will be a total of four tennis courts and six dedicated pickleball courts at Alta Lagun Park. Overall, that would be a total of nine outdoor pickleball courts and 15 outdoor tennis courts. Those are all public courts maintained by the city, Litschi explained.

“Even with expanding this capacity, pickleball is continuing to grow in popularity. We likely will receive additional comments within a couple months that people want more pickleball court capacity,” Litschi said.

Staff also recommended that any future pickleball courts in the city be new facilities rather than conversion of additional tennis courts within the city.

Pickleball program expands at Alta Laguna players

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pickleball players on the courts at Alta Laguna Park

Several public speakers were taken aback at the added recommendation from staff.

They do need to look for new space for more courts, said Roger Kempler, but that’s a long-term solution. They need to address the existing demand immediately, he said.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“The problem with new space is it’s going to take time to get courts in place. So this is a quick measure to try to help address the demand right now,” he said.

It was a bit shocking to hear that staff recommended to “forfeit any future discussions,” commented pickleball player Robin Hall. If, for example, demand for the game of pickleball dies out, those courts should be converted to something else.

“It’s really a best use of what’s going on,” at the park, Hall said.

Councilmember Alex Rounaghi supported the item without the additional recommendation for limiting future courts.

“I don’t know that we should go about converting more tennis courts to pickleball,” he said. “I think we can find some more pickleball courts, but I just don’t like the idea of putting a cap on it.”

A handful of residents spoke during public comment and most were excited for the additional pickleball courts.

Kempler urged the council to convert the two multi-use courts to permanent pickleball. It’s important to move this item forward, he added.

“We have a very, very regular steady flow of pickleball players onto the Alta courts,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Kempler visited the park and all five courts were being used for pickleball and there were 10 people waiting to get rotated in. That’s not an uncommon situation to see, he added.

They’ve been working with the Rec Committee the last two years to try and get the two temporary courts made permanent, Hall said. That’s all they are asking for, she emphasized. They’d love to have more courts, but it’s not possible.

“We’ve had lots of discussions between pickleball players and tennis players and it’s been interesting and enthusiastic,” Hall said.

They want quality courts with appropriate space so both users can make the most of their time on the court. It’s great to see tennis and pickleball players enjoying the space together, Kempler said.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see so many people, many older people, playing and actively exercising. We need to encourage this,” he said.

Although a majority of speakers were pickleball players and were in support of converting the court, not everyone was enthusiastic. A few tennis players were worried that pickleball would continue to take over the tennis courts. They are still popular and well-used, several agreed, by high school players learning the game, summer camps for both kids and adults, and more.

Answering a council question, Litschi said the revamped playground at Thurston Middle School does include pickleball courts, but the project was funded by the school district and was not intended to be a public court. Also, since it’s not accessible during school hours it wouldn’t resolve the issues the city currently has with capacity.

On weekends it could be a “game changer,” Rounaghi said.

They are working with the district to provide some use when school is not in session, Litschi added.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

