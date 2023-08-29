NewLeftHeader

Maiya Sykes joins Bijon Watson at Laguna Live!’s The Soul of Jazz on September 27

Laguna Live! is excited to announce that powerhouse jazz and blues vocalist, Maiya Sykes, will join Bijon Watson on stage for The Soul of Jazz concert on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at [seven degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for drinks and social hour, and the concert begins at 6 p.m. (and ends at 8 p.m.).

Maiya Sykes closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Maiya Sykes joins Bijon Watson for “The Soul of Jazz”

Sykes was last seen in Laguna Live!’s crowd-pleaser Shout Hallelujah, when she brought the house down with her magnificent vocals and infectious energy. Having studied under Nina Simone and Betty Carter, Sykes went on to have a four-chair turning debut on season seven of The Voice. She has worked with The Black-Eyed Peas, Macy Gray, Michael Buble and Leona Lewis, among many others.

Led by Grammy® Award-winning trumpeter Bijon Watson, The Soul of Jazz will feature the music of soul/jazz icons Herbie Hancock, Bobby Caldwell, Phyllis Hyman, Ronnie Laws and Stevie Wonder, to name a few.

Cost: $37.50 in advance, and $40 at the door.

For tickets, click here. For more information, call 949.715.9713.

Food is available to pre-purchase, however, there will be no food to purchase on the night of the concert.

 

