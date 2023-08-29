NewLeftHeader

By TOM JOHNSON

With Shohreh Dupuis out at the City’s helm, what’s next?

TJ headshot AugLast week the news broke that Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis accepted an opportunity to retire early from her position, previously citing a “harassment complaint against City Councilmember George Weiss.”

I caught up with Shohreh yesterday, first offering her several days to catch her breath and calm her thoughts.

Shohreh had spent the last two years as the city manager, prior to serving five years in town with a dual role as assistant city manager and public works director.

“I truly loved this community…to become city manager was a dream come true,” said Dupuis. “Ultimately, I had to make the best decision for my personal health and for my family, that’s why I chose to retire.”

She leaves most proud of her management during the recovery coming out of the COVID pandemic, including establishing the long overdue Promenade; the acquisitions of the St. Catherine of Siena property for untold city growth opportunities; the real estate for Laguna Beach Fire’s station #4 and her continuing drive to underground utilities throughout the community.

Asked about plans for the future, Dupuis answered, “For now I just want to enjoy life and decompress.”

She will proudly continue as a Laguna Beach resident moving forward.

Under terms of her separation agreement, the city will pay Dupuis nine months of severance pay and $223,077 in settlement of all claims against the city. Her city health insurance will remain unchanged for nine months and she will receive a reimbursement of legal costs up to $10,000. The agreement also stipulates that Dupuis will be on paid leave through September 1, 2023.

“This agreement represents the best path forward as we address the many issues facing our community,” said Mayor Bob Whalen. “By following this course of action, we limit the potential legal and financial exposure to the city and can move forward with finding a new city manager and prioritizing the public’s business.”

Did Weiss harass Shohreh? Only those closest to that situation will actually ever know, and that information because it’s part of a personnel issue will NOT be made public. So, at the end of the day, anything else is pure speculation.

Some, too, have asked, will anything happen to George? First off, he’s an elected official by residents and only the residents should be able to change that moving forward. Secondly, I remind you that he has NOT been found guilty of any charges.

So, what’s next?

First, there seems to be three groups of people making up this town: the vast majority down the middle who just love their life in Laguna Beach; then the “them vs. us” on both sides. Those two sides continually vocalize a fight for their own interests…at times, at all costs.

Today, whatever camp you might have been in, IT’S NOW TIME TO MOVE FORWARD and to not get caught up in what went wrong, who’s to blame, etc.

So, where do we go from here? Our city leaders first will plan the next steps and the processes to finding a new permanent city manager and establish what qualifications they’re most importantly looking for.

Another decision to be made in the interim will be, do we leave Gavin Curran, our current assistant city manager & CFO, in as the acting city manager until such time as a permanent replacement is named, or do we perhaps bring in a retired city manager with experience in another city to advise and manage until a permanent replacement can be found?

I believe we’ll know soon.

Over the long haul, in my estimation, council needs to reengage residents…from ALL sides and in the middle…into the process and let their voices be heard and respected. It will not be easy.

But, if we want Laguna Beach to be the town we all love, it’s time everyone checked their egos at the door and help our CURRENT elected officials with establishing the new plan moving forward and get on board with support.

It’s time to stop finding ways to tear down our town and look to ways each of us can contribute to making things better.

• • •

Laguna Beach just cannot begin the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4, without enjoying the Firefighter Pancake Breakfast in Heisler Park.

What has the breakfast meant to the community? Well, according to those involved, the breakfast began in one form or another some 50 years ago, rotating between organizations raising money for a number of different causes.

Then, about 30+ years ago it became a more permanent event on the Labor Day calendar.

During those years, our own Laguna Beach Firefighters were asked to jump in and assist. Roughly 10 years ago, or so, they took over the full event. They’ve used it to raise funds for community needs or concerns.

So, on Monday, from 7-11 a.m., you’re invited to enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, all for $8, courtesy of our firefighters.

This year’s beneficiary for funds raised will be Maui Relief. What could be better that our own firefighters leading the charge to raise funds for a devasting fire some 2,500 miles away?

Not only should the community support this event, perhaps even an extra $10-20 could find its way into the bucket of funds.

• • •

Speaking of these same firefighters, I was talking with Thomas Padden, who is board president of the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association, and he reminded me of a number of things they also regularly do under the radar to assist our community.

First, you have to know that many of these firefighters, particularly the younger ones, can’t afford to live, no less buy a home in Laguna Beach. Thus, they are forced to move to outlying areas to do so. Think Temecula, Riverside, etc.

Still, when asked, they return on their own dime while off-duty to raise funds for many worthy causes.

So, in addition to Monday’s Maui Relief effort, they’ve also raised monies for the Dear Mom, conference, a local organization that raises money to support moms raising children with Down syndrome; to financial support for the athletic programs at Laguna Beach High School; and, perhaps the biggie of all was when they sold a dinner for eight, that was to be prepared by the firefighters, through a recent Susi Q auction.

That item ultimately sold for $40,000…yup, 40 grand! Things got really interesting when the runner-up bidders asked if they could get a second dinner donated if they, too, came up with another $40,000. Of course the firefighters, not ones to say no, agreed and Susi Q was instantly $80,000 richer!

But never forget, what made these dinners available in the first place was our firefighters committing to leaving their loved ones and driving back into Laguna Beach on their own time to organize, plan, shop and prepare for a special evening…TWICE!

They save lives and do good things in more ways than just fighting fires!

I once again remind you to support Monday’s breakfast and kindly say, “Thank you!”

• • •

You’re invited!

Tomorrow (Aug. 30), the Stu News Laguna staff is taking to the Sawdust Art Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to see, well, you, our readers. We want you to come by, say hi, visit with us, take a look around the Sawdust grounds and such.

Maybe you just want to say, “hello,” or let us in on a story we should know about, tip us off to an organization doing great things or let us know about someone planning an upcoming event, or, for that matter, anything else that’s on your mind…we’re all ears!

 

