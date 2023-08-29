NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 69  |  August 29, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LagunaTunes launches 2023 Chorus Fall Season FP 082923

Share this story

LagunaTunes launches 2023 Chorus Fall Season with brunch rehearsal on September 9

LagunaTunes Community Chorus kicks off the 2023 Fall Season with an introductory brunch/rehearsal on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. The event will be held in the St. Mary’s Church Guild Hall at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. Brunch will be provided by returning members. New members – and prospective members – are welcome to join the group for food and fun as well as a sneak peek at new music for an upcoming concert in November (details to follow). Regular weekly rehearsals will begin on Monday, Sept. 11 at Thurston Middle School in the Drama Room from 7-9 p.m.

Lagunatunes launch group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

Launching the new season with a brunch rehearsal

Although many members of LagunaTunes are accomplished musicians, many can’t read music and have never sung with a group before. The emphasis is on learning, sharing the experience, and seeing how cooperative effort can result in an enjoyable performance.

To join LagunaTunes, come to the brunch rehearsal, and/or the Monday rehearsal on September 11 from 7-9 p.m., at Thurston Middle School (2100 Park Ave., Laguna Beach). Bring a check for $90 (music fee) and a willingness to sing. COVID vaccinations, though not required, are encouraged.

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, former long-time director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Funding is by the FOA Foundation and the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lagunatuneschorus.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.