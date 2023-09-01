NewLeftHeader

Author Nicola Harrison to appear at Laguna Beach Library on September 9

Laguna Beach Public Library presents author Nicola Harrison on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. She will be discussing her most recent novel, Hotel Laguna.

Author Nicola Harrison is making a special appearance at Laguna Beach Library on September 9 to discuss her novel, “Hotel Laguna”

Harrison will be discussing her latest novel, Hotel Laguna, which “follows trailblazer Hazel Francis, from female-staffed factories of World War ll to the sun-splashed beaches of Southern California, on a daring journey to demand more for herself.” Books will be available for purchase.

Harrison’s previous novels include The Show Girl and Montauk.

Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.

 

