Blue Moon 090123

Photo by Scott Brashier

Did you catch the Blue Moon this week? What exactly was it all about?

According to www.space.com, “there are two types of Blue Moons but unfortunately, neither has anything to do with color. A seasonal Blue Moon…refers to the third full moon in a season that has four full moons according to NASA. Whilst the second definition – borne out of a misunderstanding of the first – is a monthly Blue Moon which refers to the second full moon within a single calendar month. The monthly Blue Moon is nowadays considered the second definition of a Blue Moon rather than a mistake, according to Time and Date.”

 

