NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 70  |  September 1, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Fair Game 090123

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Welcome to anything but ‘labor’ weekend; three days to enjoy our end to summer

TJ headshot AugLabor Day is the first Monday in September, making it a three-day weekend and kind of our final, unofficial end to summertime.

It was established way back to be an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. However, in keeping with changing times and requirements for today’s workers, it would seem to be perhaps more fitting to celebrate the holiday via Zoom, where today’s workdays seem in many ways to have completely morphed over to.

Fortunately, that has not happened…yet!

And despite the hot, hot weather we’ve been experiencing lately, this weekend is said to reflect an anticipated cooling down period with perhaps some overcast skies. That won’t necessarily be a welcome change to beachgoers, but others recreating outdoors would seem to welcome some cooler days.

Several things of note in and around our town of Laguna Beach.

City Hall obviously will be closed for the day. No postal service, or residential and commercial waste collection services (which will be delayed by one day throughout the week). Monday’s usual street sweeping will just be suspended this week.

If you’re looking to move around town, we remind you that the Coastal and Canyon Trolley routes will be operating from 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; while Laguna Local on-demand service will be available from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

And, while we’re relaxing and enjoying the long weekend, let’s remember our police, fire and lifeguards are on service throughout to provide for our safety. Perhaps if you encounter one, a “thank you” might be in order.

Speaking of our firefighters, don’t forget about their Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on Monday in Heisler Park from 7-11 a.m.

And, it’s available for just a donation of $8.

The community is encouraged to come out and meet, greet and eat with our favorite firefighters.

Monies raised go the Maui relief.

Elsewhere around town, music on The Promenade features three different performers this weekend: Giovanni Simone, tonight at 5:30 p.m.; Brian Roark, Saturday at 5:30 p.m.; and Jodi Siegel, Sunday at 5 p.m.

• • •

FYI, yesterday our Laguna Beach PD celebrated an informal swearing-in ceremony for new officers Andrew Lopez and Spencer York, and jailer Christian Gill.

Lopez comes to the city after serving as a detective/officer for eight years in Signal Hill; York was an officer/lifeguard for California State Parks; and Gill comes to our jail after working as a correctional deputy for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Congrats to the department on their successful recruiting and welcome to the new team members.

• • •

Speaking of our police, a save-the-date is in order for Thursday, Sept. 21 from 10-11 a.m. when there will be an unveiling ceremony of a sign recognizing the Aliso Creek Bridge as the Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge.

On September 21, 2013, Motor Officer Coutchie was traveling northbound on Coast Highway in an attempt to locate a vehicle that had eluded another officer, and while looking for the speeding vehicle, was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Prior to that, after the September 11th terrorist attacks, Jon enlisted in the military and became an Army Ranger, serving his country from 2003-2007. He completed tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, Jon applied for a part-time Jailer position at the LBPD.

Tragically, Jon’s life was taken as a result of the traffic accident on September 21, 2013.

It will be a well-deserved remembrance.

• • •

Next week’s Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday morning (Sept. 7) at 8 a.m. (via Zoom) will feature U.S. Representative Katie Porter as their guest speaker.

Porter is also a candidate to replace retiring U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein in 2024.

To join the meeting, go here.

• • •

Enjoy your long weekend!

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.