NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 70  |  September 1, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

New cultural arts events and September FP 090123

Share this story

New cultural arts events and September sunset serenades

 The winners of the Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be on display beginning September 25. Don’t miss the September Serenades starting September 8 at Heisler Park.

Cultural arts banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Council Chamber Banner design by Al Esquerra

Call for Artists

Council Chamber Banner Competition

Deadline: September 3

Honorarium: $900

Holiday Palette Competition

Deadline: October 2

Honorarium: $700

For details on both competitions, click here.

Stage on Forest:

Friday, Sept 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Giovanni Simone

Saturday, Sept 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Brian Roark

Sunday, Sept. 3, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Jodi Siegel

Thursday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m.

Public Art Dedication of Super Natural Bloom by DABSMYLA

Alta Laguna Park, 3300 Alta Laguna Blvd.

Australian husband-and-wife visual artists, DABSMYLA, employ a shared design language that dictates subject matter, positioning, color theory and perspective. With this established framework and unspoken set of rules strengthened by more than a decade of working together simultaneously, their singular goal is to tell an expansive story that is wholly unique to their own experiences. Come see their creation for Laguna.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts pink

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Melody Nuñez, “Motherhood: VOID,” 2022 Juried Fine Art - First Place

The deadline for the annual Juried Fine Art exhibition has passed. Elected works of the Juried Fine Art exhibition will be displayed at Laguna Beach City Hall from September 25 through November 16.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Sunset Serenades, 5:30 p.m. - sunset

Fridays in September

Heisler Park Amphitheater

Come enjoy free live music performances Friday evenings in September at the Heisler Park Amphitheater featuring:

–September 8 - To be announced

–September 15 - Brad Wilson Trio

–September 22 - Pacific Opera Project

–September 29 - Las Colibri (Mariachi)

cultural arts las colibri

Click on photo for a larger image

Las Colibri performs on September 29 at Heisler Park

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.