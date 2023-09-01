NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Art Festival celebrates last three days with art, classes and music

Sawdust Art Festival still has a jam-packed calendar of events booked until the closing day on Sunday, Sept. 3. To view the schedule of the daily classes, music and special events on the Festival grounds, click here.

There’s plenty of art, nature and music to enjoy it closes.

The 57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival open Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Fri./Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Experience the magic of the Sawdust Art Festival before it closes this summer with handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, live music on three stages, complimentary art classes, demonstrations and more!

sawdust art class

Courtesy of Sawdust Festival

Complimentary art classes on Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m.

Art Alive at 5 – Friday, 5-6 p.m.

Complimentary evening art classes are offered weekly on Friday at 5 p.m. They are first come, first served and will feature mixed media, painting and more.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information on exhibiting artists, entertainment and art classes, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org. Tickets may be purchased in advance online, or in person at the Box Office during festival hours: $10 for adults, $7 for

seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Children 5 and under are free.

Military veterans receive free admission.

 

