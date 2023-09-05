NewLeftHeader

Assistance League Thrift Shop back in business 090523

Assistance League Thrift Shop back in business after annual hiatus

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Assistance League (AL) of Laguna Beach Thrift Shop held their grand re-opening. Shoppers showed up in droves and were delighted with all the new merchandise.

Volunteers wait for the doors to open on August 29. The Thrift Shop is entirely staffed and managed by volunteers.

The shop features collectibles, men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and shoes, books for every age, baby clothes and accessories, sporting goods, toys, housewares, linens, home decor, seasonal items and jewelry, all at affordable prices.

Shoppers start early to line up for the shop to open. It is located at 526 Glenneyre St.

Loved by residents, this gem of a shop supports a variety of nonprofits including the Early Intervention Program, Homefront America, LBHS College Scholarships, Chapters for Children, Caps for a Cause, Supporting Seniors, Preschool Readiness, Hug A Bear, Shea Center, Collaborative Courts, Waymakers Youth Shelter, Laguna Live, Workability Programs, Laguna Beach Playhouse and Waste Not.

They have gently used toys, books and puzzles

Their “Boutique” department contains better clothing lines, including designer lines, and high-end collectibles and home decor items.

The upstairs Boutique Department offers high-end merchandise

The vision of the ALLB is to meet the needs of challenged individuals in Laguna Beach and underserved populations in surrounding communities with particular attention focused on schoolchildren and those who are developmentally delayed.

They also carry small furniture items. The downstairs features children’s, women’s and men’s clothing (shoes and accessories).

In 1952, 14 women with a philanthropic vision organized the Laguna Beach chapter, initially called Las Amigas. The chapter was chartered in 1962 and was the 29th chapter of National Assistance League. There are 120 Assistance League chapters in 26 states with just under 22,000 members.

A nice supply of vintage linens

The proceeds from the Thrift Shop are the main source of funding for the Assistance League of Laguna Beach’s philanthropic programs. It is staffed and managed entirely by their member volunteers.

Proceeds from sales benefit the Assistance League’s philanthropic programs. They also appreciate donations.

Lots of dishes and cookware

While shopping, sign up to receive their weekly email with news about the latest sales. Watch for their seasonal and holiday decorations when they decorate and display great items.

The operating hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Donations can be left in the garage under the store between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the days the shop is open. Please do not drop off mattresses, electronics or large furniture items.

When the shop is closed, donations can be left at the garage across the alley, located in the same building as the Assistance League

The Chapter House and office is located at 547 Catalina St., Laguna Beach.

For more information on ALLB, go to www.allagunabeach.org.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the AL Thrift Shop is located at 526 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. For more information, call 949.494.5977, or visit www.assistanceleague.org/laguna-beach.

 

