Labor Day Pancake Breakfast 090523

Labor Day Pancake Breakfast

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

labor day 10

A beautiful day at Heisler Park for the Pancake Breakfast, which benefited Maui Relief

labor day 10

Early birds out for pancakes and the fixings, a bargain at the $8 donation

labor day 10

Laguna Beach Fire Dept. Ambulance Crew man the grill

labor day 10

Steve from Jedidah Coffee – they donated the coffee

labor day 10

Retired LBFD Division Chief Api Weinert

labor day 10

Mayor Pro-tem Sue Kempf and Councilmember Alex Rounaghi

labor day 10

Laguna locals

labor day 10

Fire Chief Niko King and his girlfriend

labor day 10

Scott Roberts (in cobalt blue) with his family

labor day 10

A future firefighter?

 

