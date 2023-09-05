NewLeftHeader

Tony’s Treehouse Holiday Adopt-A-Family prompts ladies card group to donate all year

Through Tony’s Treehouse’s Holiday Adopt-A-Family program, what started out as Christmas shopping for a family, turned into year-round assistance.

“After reading an article in Stu News Laguna, long-time Laguna Beach resident, Janene Freitas, reached out to me,” said Becky Martinez, founder of the nonprofit Tony’s Treehouse. “She and her ladies card group wanted to participate in our 23rd Annual Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program. She received the Wish List for the Warren Family. The family consisted of a single mom and three young boys. Janene and her card group quickly hit the streets to shop! We had the pleasure of meeting Janene in person when she delivered bags of beautifully wrapped gifts to our drop-off location.”

However, it didn’t stop there.

“The very next month, I received an email from Janene stating that she and the ladies of the card group were inspired to continue to assist this wonderful family,” Martinez said. “They decided to take a collection during their card game and send a gift card to the family, assisting with unexpected needs. What a wonderful and thoughtful idea!”

Freitas and the ladies of the card group have continued doing good deeds for their “adopted” family. They “pass the hat” on their Tuesday game days and send the Warren Family a monthly gift card to help with groceries, home needs and clothing.

“After 23 years of operating Tony’s Treehouse, I am still in awe of the kind souls that come forward to help those in need,” said Martinez. “Adopting families over the holidays is much more than a financial transaction...it goes deep to the heart and inspires the good work to continue through the year!”

Shay Warren (the mother) sent the following message to the Treehouse, thanking the ladies for their generous gifts and support:

Thank you to Tony’s Treehouse for giving us a forever extended family. You’re truly a blessing. It warms my heart to hear the boys talk about their Christmas memories. All the learning games and sensory activities for my youngest son and the books about autism have really helped us. He’s doing so much better, completely verbal now, talking more than ever, which is great.

tony's treehouse shoes

Boys got much needed cleats for football

“The boys needed help with getting football cleats. Since I do the payments on my own, it’s very hard to get the extra things that are needed. These blessings the Treehouse has given us come in more ways than one. Tony’s Treehouse came into our lives when I thought everything was falling apart, and it was the end. I have received hope and strength from your love, to keep going and reaching for better. We love you. Shay and the Boys.”

The mission of Tony’s Treehouse is continuing the compassionate spirit of Tony Martinez by uniting family, friends and community who are dedicated to improving the quality of life for families in need.

Tony’s Treehouse is a nonprofit organization based in Laguna Beach. It was founded in memory of a beloved little 9-year-old boy named Tony. The legacy he left his family and friends is one of giving, loving and living life to its fullest extent.

On December 23, 1999, during an hour-long stable ride with his family in Palm Springs, Tony’s horse suddenly bolted. The small 55-pound boy would have fallen off the horse, but his foot became trapped. The horse ran at full speed. Tony’s little body couldn’t survive the massive injuries; his family lost him hours later at the hospital.

As described by Martinez, “Together with his older brother Danny, both boys took many opportunities to help the needy and less fortunate in their community. Digging deep into their pockets, they would give to the homeless. Trips to Tijuana, Mexico are filled with memories of buying gum and candy from children on the street and giving them money to help feed their families. Our family shared a concern and caring compassion for children in need.”

For more information on Tony’s Treehouse, go to www.tonystreehouse.org.

 

