NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 71  |  September 5, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LAM adds more to the great line-up FP 090523

Share this story

LAM adds more to the great line-up for September and October

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including a talk by costumer designer Holly Poe Durbin about fashion history, a discussion by poet Dr. Natalie Graham In Response to Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna and a performance by Fabio Zini.

October 14, 2023-January 7, 2024

Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) announces Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, on view from October 14, 2023 through January 7, 2024. This remarkable showcase pays tribute to the pioneering artists Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, renowned for their contributions to Bay Area Figuration. Throughout their artistic journeys, they fearlessly explored new styles and subjects, from captivating landscapes featuring classic bathers to Baroque-inspired still lifes adorned with everyday objects, animals and flowers. Breaking the Rules is an immersive experience with a rich collection of 75 paintings, watercolors and drawings, offering an in-depth exploration of these trailblazing artists’ exceptional talents.

lam adds new exhibit

New exhibition is now open and runs through September 30

Continues through September 30

Brand Spanking New: Freshly acquired Artwork at LAM

Though Laguna Art Museum traces its roots back to 1918, it did not begin developing a permanent art collection until 1940. Today, the collection spans nearly every historical period of California art from 1835 until present day. This exhibition of 14 recently acquired artworks expresses unabashedly Californian ideas including excess, optimism, irreverence and perfection. Many embrace experimentation, environmentalism and social change.

Artworks are by Joseph Birren, Elanor Colburn, Albert Contreras, Scot Heywood, Sandow Birk, Don Bachardy, Tom Wudi, John Baldessari, William Griffith, Buena Johnson, Edward & Nancy Reddin Kienholz, Francis De Erdely, William Wendt and Gunnar Widfoss.

lam adds Graham

 Dr. Natalie Graham - September 9

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Poet Dr. Natalie Graham: In Response to Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna

Join inaugural Poet Laureate of Orange County, Dr. Natalie Graham, as she shares new work created exclusively for the Laguna Art Museum in response to the featured exhibit Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna.

Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time.

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum: $20 per person; Non-members: $30 per person. For tickets, click here.

lam adds Kleitsch

 “The Old Post Office” by Joseph Kleitsch

Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.

Jean Stern Presents: The Art & Life of Joseph Kleitsch

In this lecture, art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss the art and life of Joseph Kleitsch in conjunction with the museum’s newest exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer / appraiser business for the 2023 Jean Stern Presents lectures.

Youth 12 and under, free, members $7 per person; Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

lam adds Fabio Zini

Fabio Zini - September 14

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

Fabio Zini

Location: Laguna Live! Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach

Film composer, guitarist and orchestrator Fabio Zini is a professional musician, performing guitarist and film composer. In 2007, he was nominated for a Grammy in the Tango genre. Originally from Argentina, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from the National University, Santa Fe, Argentina. He studied orchestration and film scoring at Berklee College of Music, Boston, Mass. Zini has been awarded a Berklee Online Celebrity Scholarship. This scholarship is a true reflection of his outstanding work as a Berklee certificate program student.

Tickets are not yet on sale.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

What’s It Worth?

Bring up to five items of fine art, silver, jewelry, and more to get a free verbal auction valuation and find out “What It’s Worth.” All proceeds to benefit the Laguna Art Museum.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, invites the public to have up to five items professionally valued. Appraisers at John Moran Auctioneers will provide a verbal valuation of your treasures. Please find below a full list of items that may be valued. Items cannot be left unattended within the museum.

Guests to the “What’s it Worth” may bring items (up to five) including, Paintings, Sculpture, Prints and Multiples, Photography, Decorative Art and Furniture, Books and Manuscripts, Asian works of art and Decorative Items, Clocks and Barometers, Coins and Medals, Handbags and Accessories, Ceramics and Glass, Jewelry, Judaica, Musical Instruments, Objects of Vertu, Pre-Columbian Art, Native American Items, Western Items, African and Oceanic, Rugs, Silver, Collectibles, Stamps and Watches.

Cost: Members $20, non-members $30. For tickets, click here.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

lam adds storytime

Click on photo for a larger image

Storytime Saturday - September 23

Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

This Month’s Session

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, kids will engage in a read aloud and art-making activity featuring El Cucuy Is Scared, Too!, written by Donna Barba Higuera and illustrated by Juliana Perdomo.

Cost: Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14

All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.

lam adds writers

Third Street Writers: Paint a Picture with Words - September 23

Saturday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m.

Third Street Writers: Paint a Picture with Words

Third Street Writers is proud to present an ekphrastic writing workshop on the work of Joseph Kleitsch. As well as an exclusive tour of the current Laguna Art Museum exhibit of Kleitsch’s work, they will guide you through techniques and approaches to creative writing about art, whether as poetry, prose, or personal essay. In this intensive but supportive environment, their goal is for you to come away with an original work of literature centered on your responses to the work of this important American artist. After the workshop, they invite all participants to join an open mic. Writing supplies provided.

Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions, social time and light refreshments.

Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members: $20 per person, Non-members: $30 per person. For tickets, click here.

LAM adds Durbin

Holly Poe Durbin - September 14

Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.

Fashion History with Costume with Holly Poe Durbin

Costume designer Holly Poe Durbin takes us back in time through an exploration of fashion history inspired by the closing exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: At Home and Abroad in Old Laguna.

Although his landscapes preserve California in its historic state, the people in Kleitsch’s paintings wear fashions that capture the rush toward Modern California. Joseph Kleitsch’s career spanned roughly 1907-1931, recording the very years that modernism emerged and setting the stage for California to become a defining force in American fashion. This gallery talk will highlight fashions from the paintings and use real examples to explore these important years.

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum: $20 per person,

Non-members: $30 per person. For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.