Third Street Writers respond FP 090823

Third Street Writers respond: Art Inscribed returns to FOA

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

A sizable oil portrait of Robert Oppenheimer hung at this year’s Festival of Arts (FOA) painted by Dennis Carrie. In the painting, Oppenheimer stands inside a doorway, his hat hung on the wall beside him with complicated mathematical equations scribbled underneath in pencil. In response, Third Street Writer (TSW) Steve Fayne posed “The Thought Exercise.” “If we needed one, could you?” Fayne wrote. “And how long would it take?” Then, over the next few hundred words, Fayne mused down the slippery slope as this thought experiment turned into a devastating reality.

third street 8





That’s how ekphrastic writing works. Inspired by a visual work of art, a writer crafts a response in prose. In its original conception – back in the 8th or 9th century BC – ekphrasis was simply a verbal description of an object, intended to paint a mental picture to faraway folks who couldn’t experience the thing first-hand. Today it’s evolved into its own artform. If art is intended to evoke an emotional response in its audience, this might be the purest expression of that response.

This summer, as part of an annual project funded by the FOA Foundation, 26 writers reacted to works by 25 FOA artists in poems, short stories and personal essays. Their collective work was published in the 2nd annual Art Inscribed, a 65-page volume on sale now (click here).

“We don’t [begin the project] until the Festival opens in early July,” said TSW President Amy Francis Dechary. “We put this entire book together in one month. It’s challenging to do and it’s crazy, but it’s how we roll.”

third street 8





Last Friday, Sept 1, nearly two dozen of those writers appeared on the FOA stage to read their work after Hurricane Hilary postponed the originally scheduled event. “In the course of the last eight years, we’ve had reading events rescheduled due to a water main break at the library, the Emerald fire and now Hurricane Hilary,” Dechary said. “I have to say, I’ve lived in California for over 20 years, and I did not have a hurricane on my natural disaster Bingo card.”

A few natural disasters of a different kind were embedded in these readings. Smita Kittur responded to Duke Caldwell’s Icebergs in Antarctica #14 by recalling a cruise she took through Antarctica, watching a row of 50 penguins slide down an iceberg and into the sea like children at the playground. The image triggered a memory of her husband’s stroke and his inability to form words in an orderly way. “The letters that usually form the line and come out as a word had acted like humans in catastrophe, piling on top of each other instead of being voiced in an orderly way,” Kittur wrote.

Miranda McPhee’s “Pure Magic” followed the arc of a man whose childhood fascination with sleight of hand led to a life of first drifting, then grifting (inspired by Jeff Rovner’s photograph Illusions).

Christine Fugate reacted to Hailley Howard’s Rebirth with her own poem, “Emergence,” full of sirens singing about desire, maternal love and romantic heartbreak.

third street 8





Rebirth looks like a woman who just walked out of the depths of the ocean,” Fugate said. “The powerful image reminded me of Homer’s sirens in The Odyssey, although I’ve always thought the interpretation of sirens as desire and temptation to be patriarchal. What if sirens were wise women who were there to help, not hinder?”

Fugate said she imagined that a Siren was singing a song to her about her life as she wrote the piece. “I have experienced desire, pure love through childbirth and heartbreak through divorce. I found the process to be very freeing and cathartic. Isn’t it always healing to write about a broken heart?”

Third Street Writer Vice President Rina Palumbo responded to another Howard photograph, this one – Rejoice. Palumbo wrote the prose poem, “Touch the Joy,” incorporating a pleasing repetition: “Touch the earth. Touch the sea. Touch the sky,” like a lyrical refrain of a song.

“I kept going back to Hailley’s photograph, seeing new layers and connections between subject and object,” Palumbo said. “It was that sense of re-focusing that I wanted to capture in my writing about a moment of joy.”

third street 8





This year’s writers chose photographers more than any other medium. Sixteen of the 26 pieces were in response to photos, including work by Chris Allwine, Kevin Avery, Christopher Bliss, Duke Caldwell, Pilar Cristi-Peters, Dennis Dunton, Mustapha El Basri, Hugh Foster, Rick Graves, Hailley Howard, Dominic Petruzzi, Jeff Rovner, Stephen Swintek and Cliff Wassman.

Among other themes, the images evoked prose about elderly high school reunions, sharing a solar eclipse, writing letters to aging parents and a poetic lament about the sad fate of dairy cows.

third street 8





Lojo Simon’s “Elegy,” written in response to textile artist Lisa Kijak’s La Palma, Anaheim, lends poignant language to the universal experience of aging. “We are all, in a word, tarnished, once precious gems so soon shed of our shine, worn to the bone, oxidized and failing.” She uses Kijak’s fabric art to weave in imagery of two elderly women – Agnes and Audrey – sharing stories and gossip while they sew, and Otto the old baker and Antje his widowed wife. Simon’s conclusions aren’t so much hopeful as meaningful, making us pause to consider how we’re making use of our time. “We are tarnished, but we are not dead yet. We can still find beauty in battle and defeat…The only thing we control is our attention and the art we make with it.”

third street 8





“When we hear descriptions of things, we see them in our minds’ eye, conjuring them from the stuff of our psyches,” Palumbo told the audience last Friday. “Each image is as unique as the person listening. Ekphrastic writing is part of the human need to know, to understand and maybe even comprehend. To generate something whole from the sum of its parts.”

Palumbo pointed out that the crucial ingredient – alongside the writer and artist – is the audience. “It’s you and you alone by listening who create meaning,” she told the crowd. “Maybe it’s something even more surprising and wonderful than either the artist or the writer intended.” Hopefully, she said, it leads to meaningful experiences and tender interconnections.

third street 8





To complete this circle of interconnection between the arts, all proceeds from the sale of Art Inscribed go to The Artists Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides hardship grants, enrichment grants and professional development seminars to past and present Festival of Arts exhibitors, as well as art shows and events for the public. To date, they’ve raised nearly $1,000 for the fund this year, but hope for an additional $500.

“We are so grateful to continue to build the partnership we began last summer with the Festival of Arts,” Dechary said. “I think this project is a wonderful tribute to Laguna Beach’s diverse artistic voices. It shows the creative energy that can flow between artists of all genres.”

third street 8





To learn more about Third Street Writers, or purchase a copy of the book, visit their website by clicking here. Their next event will be held at the Laguna Art Museum on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., when they will lead an ekphrastic writing exercise inspired by the work of Joseph Kleitsch followed by an open mic. The public is invited to participate. For more information, click here.

