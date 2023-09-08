NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 72  |  September 8, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

This week in Breakers sports 090823

Share this story

This week in Breakers sports

Friday, Sept. 8

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at Santa Barbara Tournament

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Palm Desert

4 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Ontario Christian at Dave Mohs Tournament

5 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Tesoro at Dave Mohs Tournament

7 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Foothill/Santa Ana at Dave Mohs Tournament

7 p.m. Football vs. Santa Ana

Saturday, Sept. 9

TBA – Girls Volleyball vs. TBA at Dave Mohs Tournament

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at Santa Barbara Tournament

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Laguna Hills Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Laguna Hills Invitational

Monday, Sept. 11

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Fountain Valley

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Los Alamitos

Tuesday, Sept. 12

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Dana Hills

5 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at Beckman

Wednesday, Sept. 13

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Newport Harbor

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Corona del Mar

Thursday, Sept. 14

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at South Coast Tournament

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Capistrano Valley

Friday, Sept. 15

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at South Coast Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 16

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at South Coast Tournament

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Woodbridge Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Woodbridge Invitational

Past week’s results

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Girls Tennis beat JSerra Catholic, 12-6

Girls Flag Football beat Laguna Hills, 6-0

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Girls Flag Football lost at Fountain Valley, 7-0

Boys Beach Volleyball beat Crean Lutheran, 5-1

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.