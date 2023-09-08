NewLeftHeader

City Council appoints Sean Joyce as Interim City Manager

The Laguna Beach City Council appointed Sean Joyce to serve as Interim Laguna Beach City Manager at a Special Meeting on Tuesday (Sept. 5). Joyce has more than 35 years of municipal government experience and is retired as Irvine City Manager since February 2018.

He will temporarily fill the role of City Manager while the city issues a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an executive recruitment consultant to lead a nationwide search to fill the position permanently. This process will include opportunities for public input and is likely to take four to six months, with an expected completion of early 2024. Joyce will not be among those seeking consideration for the permanent position.

Sean Joyce 

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Sean Joyce

“Mr. Joyce has a wealth of experience as a City Manager and is the right person to serve as our Interim City Manager during this time of transition for our community and City staff,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “We look forward to working with him over the next several months as we undertake the process to recruit and select our next City Manager.”

In addition to having served as Irvine City Manager, Joyce also held the role of City Manager for the cities of South Pasadena and Sierra Madre. Following his retirement from Irvine, he has served as Interim City Manager for the cities of Huntington Beach, San Clemente and South Pasadena.

“I am honored to be asked to serve the City of Laguna Beach as Interim City Manager,” said Joyce. “I will work closely with the City Council and executive leadership during these next few months to ensure a seamless transition and continued forward momentum for City staff, City Council initiatives and current and future projects.”

Joyce holds a master’s degree from California State University of Fullerton in Public Administration. He officially assumed his new role as Interim City Manager yesterday (Sept. 7).

 

