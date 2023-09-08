NewLeftHeader

Girl Eagle Scouts from BSA Troop 35 sail an eco-adventure at U.S. Virgin Islands National Park

Four Eagle Scouts and founders of the Scouts BSA Girl Troop 35 in Laguna Beach sailed a 605-foot schooner around St. John, USVI, for six days this past August, learning about the fragile ecosystems in the Virgin Islands. Supervised by a trained captain and their Scout leaders, the four girls – May Chapman, Chloe Duong, Ani Hovanesian and Alexandra Nottage – crewed and navigated the boat, Winds of Destiny.

girl eagle in water

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Troop 35

USVI National Park (L-R) Alexandra Nottage, May Chapman, Ani Hovanesian and Chloe Duong

The trip allowed the group ample time to survey the fish, sea turtles and coral systems in the area and explore beautiful beaches. The girls have been preparing for the trip for more than a year while learning the basics of sailing and the effects of global climate change on coral reefs.

“Nothing quite prepared you for the thrill of a huge boat being swept quickly by the wind. The sail pulls the boat like an airplane wing, but on its side,” remarked Ani Hovanesian, 2023 graduate of LBHS, who is also training to be an airplane pilot.

girls eagle boat

Click on photo for a larger image

Boarding (L-R) Chloe Duong, Alexandra Nottage, May Chapman and Ani Hovanesian

Most nights the girls and their leaders slept on top of the boat to keep cool, often dealing with wind and rain throughout the night. Chloe Duong remarked, “It wasn’t like a luxury trip for sure. We made our own meals, sailed ourselves, watched anchor at night, and dealt with whatever weather came our way. Thankfully, we didn’t encounter any major storms.”

girls eagle blue shirts

Click on photo for a larger image

Aboard “Winds of Destiny” (L-R) Chloe Duong, Alexandra Nottage, May Chapman and Ani Hovanesian

The girls spent their days also evaluating the health of various coral reefs they encountered around the various bays of St. John, all while learning of the impacts of coral bleaching and ocean acidification caused by global warming. May Chapman, who also graduated LBHS in 2023 said, “It was sad to see some coral clearly struggling to survive, though I was hopeful because some corals were bright colors, healthy and supporting a range of fish. My favorite thing to see was the sea turtles.”

The trip served also as a send-off for three of the girls who founded the Girls Troop 35 in 2019 and will be starting college in the fall. Alexandra Nottage, a sophomore at Orange County School of the Arts and an aspiring scientist said, “My favorite animal was the spotted eagle ray, a symbol for us four Eagle Scouts completing our scouting journey together. We are so fortunate to have bonded over our five years of scouting and have such great leaders, and then to top it off with an unforgettable adventure we will always cherish.

For more information about Scouting for ages 11-18, go to www.lagunabeach35.mytroop.us.

For information about Cub Scouting for ages 5-10, go to www.lagunabeach35.mypack.us.

 

