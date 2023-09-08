NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 72  |  September 8, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

International Coastal Cleanup Day 090823

Share this story

International Coastal Cleanup Day

International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) is one of the world’s largest annual preservation and protection events and volunteer efforts for our ocean, waves and beaches.

Join the Laguna Beach Police Department (and other city agencies) and the Laguna Ocean Foundation on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Main Beach for the coastal cleanup.

International coastal trash

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Searching Main Beach for trash during last year’s Coastal Cleanup Day

Last year, participants collected 251 lbs. of trash and there were 173 community members who came out to clean up (plus lots more volunteers to run the booths).

Come help keep our beaches safe, clean. and pristine Please bring with you a pair of gloves, a bucket, water and sunscreen – anything you will need for a beach cleanup day!

Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register to help during the cleanup day.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.