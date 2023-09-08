NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 72  |  September 8, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

September is Hunger Action Month 090823

Share this story

September is Hunger Action Month; Laguna Food Pantry at forefront by providing access to nutritious food

September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide initiative to raise awareness and take action against food insecurity, and the Laguna Food Pantry is at the forefront of this mission.

The Laguna Food Pantry, located right here in our community, plays a crucial role in ensuring that no one in our neighborhood goes to bed hungry. The Pantry has provided families and individuals consistent access to nutritious groceries for 30 years.

September is Hunger Action Month laguna food pantry volunteer

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Laguna Food Pantry volunteer loads nutritious groceries in the back of a pick-up truck

Here are four impactful ways to support the Laguna Food Pantry and make a difference in someone’s life during Hunger Action Month.

Volunteer your time.

Consider becoming a volunteer at the Laguna Food Pantry. Giving just a few hours each month, you can play a significant role in distributing groceries to those who need them. Your dedication and compassion can bring hope to someone’s life.

Make a monetary donation.

While donating food items is appreciated, the Laguna Food Pantry can stretch your dollars further. Monetary donations allow the organization to purchase bulk food items and essentials at a discounted rate, maximizing the impact of your contribution. Ninety cents of every dollar donated goes toward providing groceries for families and individuals.

Spread awareness.

Educate yourself and others about hunger in our community. Understanding the issue is the first step in making a change. Share facts and stories about local food insecurity on social media using #HungerActionMonth, and encourage your friends and family to get involved.

Start a fundraiser.

Initiate a fundraising campaign among your friends and family, directing the proceeds to the Laguna Food Pantry.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.