Rotary Club car show arrives October 1

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 1, when the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach presents their 19th Annual Classic Car Show. The event will take place in the city lot across from the Festival of Arts grounds from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The car show, which usually attracts more than 125 American and foreign classic cars, will also feature food, beverages, a silent auction and live music.

Photo by Ward Blackburn

(L-R) Jonny Fotsch with his Sunbeam Tiger, Planning Commissioner Jorg Dubin, Rotarian Nick Clarke, George Nelson (Fawn Memories) with his Tiki bus, Rotarians Mike Mahoney and Julie Hile

Awards will presented in a variety of categories – from American classics to foreign imports, hot rods, muscle cars and more – there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Admission: Adults, $10; under 12, $3; Strollers and Active Duty Military with I.D., free.

To register and for more information, visit www.lagunabeachcarshow.com.

All proceeds from this yearly family event go to support local charities and nonprofits in the form of community grants.

 

