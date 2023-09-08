NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Family Resource Center to host Grand Opening on October 18

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD), in collaboration with SchoolPower, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 4-6 p.m. to commemorate the grand opening of the Laguna Beach Family Resource Center (FRC). FRC will serve as a resource hub dedicated to building LBUSD family engagement by providing community activities, confidential counseling and support services for student success.

“The grand opening of the Laguna Beach Family Resource Center marks the beginning of a new chapter of student and family support services in our community,” said LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. “This center is not just a building, it is a symbol of our collective commitment to nurturing the limitless potential of our students and a celebration of the spirit of collaboration and compassion that defines our Laguna Beach community,” he concluded.

laguna beach Alma

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

LBUSD Community Liaison Alma Figueroa greets a student entering the Laguna Beach Family Resource Center. Figueroa will be the first person that visitors to the FRC see when they walk through the doors.

The event will provide families and community partners with an opportunity to visit the remodeled space while previewing the programs and support services offered. From early education to career prep, the FRC will be a safe, welcoming place for LBUSD families to get the support they need to ensure student success.

“SchoolPower has been proud to partner closely with LBUSD during the creation of the Family Resource Center and will continue to support FRC programs and services, including the Parenting Book Club, small group workshops and direct support for families,” said SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand. “One day we hope it will become as natural as calling a friend to contact the FRC when you have a question, big or small, about navigating parenthood in Laguna Beach,” she concluded.

laguna beach house

Click on photo for a larger image

A LBUSD family walks into the newly remodeled Laguna Beach Family Resource Center on St. Ann’s Drive

Located at 733 St. Ann’s Drive, overlooking Guyer Field at Laguna Beach High School, the center remodel was funded primarily by LBUSD, with support from SchoolPower donors. The new space features private offices and a comfortable gathering space for small groups. The redesign was completed with additional support from community partners Kim Duensing Projects, The Shipp Group, Carolina Vergara Landscape Studio and Nicol Architecture.

“By offering parents the resources they need – whether it’s access to mental health counseling, parenting workshops, or community outreach programs – we’re ensuring that our students come to school ready to learn,” said LBUSD Board of Education President Jan Vickers. “When families thrive, our schools thrive, and our entire community reaps the benefits.”

The Laguna Beach FRC will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit www.lbfamilyresourcecenter.org, follow @LagunaBeachUSD on Instagram, and subscribe to “It’s A Wrap” (by clicking here) to learn more about upcoming events at the FRC.

For more information about SchoolPower, go to www.lbschoolpower.org.

 

