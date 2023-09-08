NewLeftHeader

Congresswoman highlights recent bills, housing, infrastructure issues

By SARA HALL

A local elected leader highlighted job creation, manufacturing, cost of living, housing needs and water infrastructure, among other issues, at a business-focused community meeting this week.

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their monthly meeting via Zoom on Thursday (Sept. 7) with Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-Irvine) as the featured speaker. About 30 people attended online.

Porter represents Laguna Beach in the 47th Congressional District, which also includes Irvine, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, and portions of Lake Forest and Foothill Ranch. She recently announced that she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat in 2024 (incumbent Dianne Feinstein is retiring).

“The federal investments that we are making can be a game changer, including for our small businesses and our smaller communities, but it’s going to take us working together and, I think, pushing Washington to not just put things in the biggest businesses or the noisiest communities, but to think about everybody’s unique needs,” Porter said.

Speaking about recent bills and actions, Porter noted that she was very pleased to get the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act across the finish line. This is good news for the supply chain within the country, she noted. The 2022 act provides funds to support the domestic production of semiconductors and authorizes various programs and activities of the federal science agencies.

“I don’t think California is getting its fair share of the job creation,” Porter said. “We’re seeing these factories go into districts of states that do not protect workers, do not protect the environment always, and, frankly, into places where there’s a lot of political opposition to President Biden and what he’s trying to accomplish. I want to make sure California competes for these jobs and is able to get them.”

The state can have the full range of opportunity under this bipartisan bill, she added.

She also mentioned House bill 5376. It was part of a broader initiative under the “Build Back Better” plan, but got “skinnied down” and eventually became the Inflation Reduction Act, she explained.

“The parts that stayed are generally very, very good. They focus primarily on green energy, again, manufacturing, and encouraging transition to clean energy,” she said.

They’re focusing on ensuring that businesses of all sizes can take advantage of the program. There are also credits to help families and individuals purchase greener appliances, she added, although, unfortunately, they are not yet available.

“It’s been more than a year and these regulations are not rolled out yet,” Porter said. “That is frustrating and discouraging and we need to keep pushing the administration.”

What was ultimately removed from the Inflation Reduction Act was also important, she added. She noted two key items related to childcare cost and workforce housing.

Families with young kids in California are spending 30-40% of their incomes on childcare, she explained. She supports an approach to ensure families weren’t sending more than 7% of their income on childcare.

“One of the things that Laguna, and frankly a lot in this area in California, struggles with is when the federal government sets hard income caps we sometimes don’t get assistance from the programs, even though given our cost of living people are actually having a hard time,” Porter said.

She also emphasized the importance of continuing to build workforce housing. The cost of housing is one factor that’s driving homelessness, she explained. There are a number of people experiencing homelessness, including in Orange County, that are actually working full time but can’t afford housing.

“Think about how transformative the GI bill was in opening up homeownership to generations of people,” Porter said as an example, “we want to think about how to do that.”

It likely won’t make an impact on people currently living on the street, that’s a different solution with permanent supportive housing, but they can’t keep moving people through the process without more affordable housing available.

“Once someone has been unhoused, once someone has lived on the street, when someone has had encounters with law enforcement, it’s really difficult to get them back where they need to be,” Porter said. “We need all hands on deck on housing.”

Answering an audience question regarding housing, Porter noted that cities are approaching it in different ways. Some communities are leaning forward in innovative ways, like a partnership with the business community, she said, sharing an example of Irvine and the Irvine Community Land Trust. While other communities, like Huntington Beach, are getting sued by the state over housing, she noted.

“It’s a wide variety of approaches, even within my congressional district,” Porter said. “The local decision making is shaping how communities are experiencing housing shortages and I am grateful that we are seeing local communities have real discussions about what their role is here and what they need to do.”

Although she noted that “there is no way we can accessory dwelling unit ourselves out of 50 years of lack of federal housing development.” Local jurisdictions do need to find a variety of solutions where they can locally, she said, by, for example, looking at: zoning laws, parking, number of dwellings, commercial versus residential.

“Localities need to do their share and we need to help reward those that are, but we also need the federal government to get in the game here,” Porter said.

At the local level is where they’re making the most progress so far, she added, it’s the federal level that is “sitting on the sidelines” and needs to step in and help out on the issue. The federal government needs to backstop the housing that is most needed (affordable, senior and workforce housing), she suggested.

Porter also mentioned that they are working on a bipartisan infrastructure law that looks at things like coastal erosion and water infrastructure.

“(It will) focus on really doubling down on and expanding what we have done so successfully here in Orange County, which is water recycling and groundwater storage,” she noted. “We are really experts at how to do that and we need to make sure that we are extending our capacity and then spreading that approach around California, and around the country, before we get to things that cause a lot more environmental risk and a lot more, frankly, risk to tourism and to our coastline.”

Things like desalinization may have a place, she added, but they have to do the fundamentals first, like working on groundwater recharge, stormwater capture and water recycling.

Porter also answered questions from the online audience about the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction, green technology programs for small businesses and nonprofits, and wildfire resiliency.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

