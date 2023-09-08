NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 72  |  September 8, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Chabad of Laguna Beach to host services 090823

Share this story

Chabad of Laguna Beach to host services and programs during High Holidays

With the High Holidays approaching at sundown on Friday, Sept. 15, Chabad of Laguna Beach will once again be hosting services and programs open to the community. The services, which will include prayers for the wellbeing of all humanity – a key theme of Rosh Hashanah – will also be centered around hearing the sounds of the shofar, the central observance of the holiday. There will be English/Hebrew prayer books, a warm and friendly atmosphere, a soulful cantor from Israel and a Jr. Congregation program.

Chabad of Laguna Beach Hebrew class

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Chabad of Laguna Beach

Hebrew School class learning about upcoming holidays

Schedule of events:

Calling all Kids for a High Holiday “Street Fair” on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at Chabad Laguna Beach.

Bake round Challah with sweet toppings, whip up a delicious pomegranate salsa, design High Holiday cards, create your own sweet souvenir box to take home, Shofar blowing, holiday games and insights. Prizes and treats for all children! RSVP. Cost: $8 per child.

Chabad of Laguna Beach rabbi goorevitch

Click on photo for a larger image

Rabbi Goorevitch blowing the shofar in preparation for the High Holidays

Shofar in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at Lang Park (Wesley and PCH).

Popular program back again this year, features a 30-minute celebration with select prayers and songs, shofar blowing, honey cake decorating, apples and honey sticks, and treats for the kids.

For a detailed schedule, seat reservations, Yizkor memorial service and High Holiday megasite, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com, or call 949.499.0770.

RSVP is necessary for all programs to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Chabad of Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.