Super Natural Bloom mural dedicated 090823

Super Natural Bloom mural dedicated on September 7

Super Natural Bloom mural

Photo by Jeff Rovner

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission held a public art dedication of the “Super Natural Bloom” mural by DABSMYLA at Alta Laguna Park. Check out the arts story on this mural and the LOCA mural at Taco Bell, which will be covered in depth by writer Marrie Stone, in the Friday, Sept. 15 “Stu News” edition. Pictured are floral mural artists DABSMYLA – Darren and Emmelene Mate.

 

