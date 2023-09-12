NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 73  |  September 12, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air FP 091223

Share this story

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational Catalog Art Show continues at the gallery

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational Catalog Art Show opened online with a virtual gallery Art Catalog and silent Preview Auction, showcasing original works created en plein air and in studio by their invited Artists and Founding Members.

lpapa 25th catalog

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

The show opened on September 7 during Art Walk

The show opened at the LPAPA Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 7 and continues through Monday, Oct. 16, with artwork that was unsold at the auction still available for purchase, at the full gallery price.

The Catalog Art Show represents a showcase painting from each of the 35 Invitational Artists participating in LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational plus a showcase painting from each of LPAPA’s Founding Members for their Silver Anniversary celebration. The art will be featured in this year’s published Invitational Art Catalog (2023 Collectors Gala guests, Catalog Art collectors and auction winners will receive a complimentary copy of the printed catalog).

Proceeds generated through the sale of artwork supports the artists and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art organization.

The 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational will be presented October 7-15 with the Annual Collectors Gala on Saturday, Oct. 14. Learn more about the Invitational here.

The LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 North Coast Highway on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle streets. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.