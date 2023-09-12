NewLeftHeader

City of Hope celebrates “Topping Off” of Orange County’s only hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer

City of Hope, one of largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., celebrated a milestone in the construction of its specialty cancer hospital opening in Orange County in 2025.

A “Topping Off” ceremony for the installation of the final structural beam marked a significant step toward advancing City of Hope’s second academic cancer campus.

Grateful patient Mark DeSantis, an associate professor of finance at Chapman University, stands in front of the beam before it is placed on the frame of what will be Orange County’s only specialty cancer hospital

Hundreds of grateful patients, community members and City of Hope leaders came together on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to honor the teams who are dedicating their talents and time to building Orange County’s only hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer.

“I am filled with joy and emotion as we take another step closer in our fight to beat cancer,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Today we take a moment to honor the women and men of the construction industry who are making this happen. They know that this is not ordinary work, but the work of angels often done in honor of someone they love who has been affected by cancer.”

Elected officials from across Orange County joined Annette Walker, City of Hope Orange County president (4th from right) and Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, (3rd from right) to sign the last beam placed

The 73-bed hospital will complete the care continuum for the county’s largest network dedicated to cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

“City of Hope is investing more than $1 billion in its cancer campus of the future, greatly contributing to Irvine’s reputation as a global destination for health care, innovation, technology and jobs,” said Irvine Vice Mayor Tammy Kim. “The cancer expertise provided at this hospital – and the cancer center adjoining it – will change not just our lives but the well-being and health of future generations.”

City of Hope has cared for thousands of patients at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center – Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center – since it opened in August 2022.

The inpatient cancer hospital will be seamlessly connected to the outpatient center. The opening of the six-story, 164,000-square-foot hospital will expand City of Hope’s ability to provide advanced cancer care and pioneering research to patients and their families.

The “Topping Off” ceremony is a longstanding tradition in the construction industry. Typically, a Christmas tree is placed on top of the beam as a crane drops it in place. City of Hope placed one of its beloved wishing trees on the beam. The wishing tree was decorated with tags containing messages of hope for people with cancer and the community.

Attendees at City of Hope Orange County's "Topping Off" celebration high five members of the construction teams

“We’re all here to acknowledge, honor and thank people who don’t always get the spotlight – our construction crews,” said Rodney Freeman, lead construction advisor and founder and principal of The Freeman Group. “Yes, we have on hand the essential ‘suits’ who contribute their expertise to every project, but we could not deliver on our mission without ‘the boots’ on the ground. These individuals show up, rain or shine, to turn our vision into reality, to literally build hope, brick by brick, beam by beam.”

Yasmin Contreras, a construction worker on the project, placed a tag on the wishing tree in the hopes that other families confronting cancer will find the compassion she did at City of Hope. Contreras’ cousin was a City of Hope patient and inspired her to work on the new hospital.

“City of Hope is a special place for my family and me because it provided hope when no other place could, and being on the hospital construction team is a way of giving back for the extra time we were able to have with our cousin,” Contreras said.

The last beam was put into place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 during a "Topping Off" celebration attended by hundreds

The beam was signed by hundreds of members of the construction crews, physicians, staff, community leaders, philanthropic supporters, and grateful patients who have supported City of Hope in bringing to Orange County advanced cancer research and treatment.

“As we raise this beam, we celebrate that advanced cancer clinical trials and treatments are here for Orange County residents,” said Edward Kim, M.D., M.B.A., senior vice president and physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County. “The level of care that we bring to Orange County is the reason dozens of world-renowned cancer specialists now practice at our cancer center, and more physician-scientists will join us as we continue to fill a need in the community for advanced cancer care.”

City of Hope has brought together a team of health care experts to build and design the hospital, including Freeman Group, Jacobs for project management, Hensel Phelps for construction and HOK as the architect.

For more information on City of Hope, visit www.cityofhope.org.

 

