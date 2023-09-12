NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 091223

Letters to the Editor

     Has the issue that caused our City Manager to leave been alleviated?

When I became an officer in the United States Navy, I was admonished that having been granted this position of authority, the Congress of the United States was conferring on me a “special trust and confidence” to carry out my duties in a fair and ethical manner. I believe this “higher standard” applies to all elected public officials, regardless of position.

The citizens of Laguna Beach have lost a city manager. After a number of Special Closed Sessions by the City Council it was announced that The City Manager Shohreh Dupuis would retire. This announcement came in the form of a mutually agreed upon separation agreement between the City of Laguna Beach and our city manager. The background to this action came in the form of a press release by the City Council which explained that this was the end result of a complaint by our city manager alleging the conduct of Councilmember George Weiss and his alleged continuing harassment and creation of a hostile work environment.

This is a very serious matter and not to be taken lightly. The city press release explained that this separation agreement allows the city to resolve all claims without costly and time-consuming litigation and represents a “responsible stewardship of public funds”:

The bottom line is our city manager will get a separation package consisting of:

1. Nine months of severance pay and,

2. $223,077, and

3. Health insurance of nine months, and

4. Reimbursement of legal fees up to $10,000

The city manager makes a compensation package of $292,600 in salary plus $57,029 in benefits. Added together and doing the math this equates to $349,629 a year or a separation pay of $262,221.75. Adding in the legal expenses of $10,000 this is $272,221. The press release also states that Dupuis will get an additional settlement of $223,077. Sum Total: $495,298.

If we look at history, City Manager Dupuis was appointed city manager in June 2021. We had a municipal election fairly recently on November 8, 2022. That election added Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill to the council. That means the legacy councilmembers were Mayor Bob Whalen, Sue Kempf and George Weiss.

My questions are as follows: Why was this situation allowed to go on to the point of a formal complaint being made by City Manager Dupuis which resulted in legal action?

–There was no mention of any censure of Councilmember George Weiss. Will the toxic environment alleged by Dupuis continue to exist?

–Efforts will go forward to find a new city manager with the question mark that a toxic work environment may exist within the City Council.

The legacy city council consisting of Mayor Bob Whalen, Sue Kempf and George Weiss purported to act in “responsible stewardship of public funds” while in my opinion perpetuating the root cause.

There is a saying: “Act honorably.” You will be held personally accountable if you act improperly, and concurrently your colleagues and organization will also carry the burden of your shame. These actions have a direct impact on the City of Laguna Beach and we as its citizens.

Eric Axel Jensen, Captain

U.S. Navy, Retired

Laguna Beach

Village Laguna supports Sensible Laguna’s request for needs assessment at LBHS

Given its mission of helping to preserve and enhance Laguna’s village character, Village Laguna is concerned about the scale and scope of the changes the school district is proposing for the high school area. In particular, we support Sensible Laguna’s position on the pool size. The organization’s outreach to aquatic sports consultants has shown that a 50-meter pool is simply not needed for high school aquatic sports, unless the proponents envision Laguna as a hub for Olympic-sized aquatic events.

Furthermore, there is no room for a 50-meter pool without completely altering the character and look of the surrounding area and negatively impacting an already tight traffic area during construction and during years of large events for which, by the time of completion, the proponents’ children will have already graduated from the high school.

We support Sensible Laguna in asking, as taxpaying citizens, that LBUSD do a professional needs/use assessment by a qualified unbiased professional organization as to the need for this very expensive remodel. The public deserves transparency and clarity on why the school district is proposing this excessive use of taxpayer dollars. We deserve a cost/benefit analysis for a 35-meter pool. We also deserve an impact report on the noise generated by huge events on the surrounding neighborhoods’ right to peaceful enjoyment of their homes.

Let’s be sensible and find a common ground that supports students’ aquatic sports activities with respect for neighbors and without causing overuse of the existing property and the potential for emergency and everyday traffic issues.

Anne Caenn, president

Village Laguna

Turning 75…who knows what’s planned, other than I intend to live it!

This coming Thursday I will be 75, so I know I’m in the 4th quarter of my life. What I don’t know is this: Do I have 15 minutes left on the play clock or just 2?

No matter which it is, I am determined to make the best of growing older. Here are five truisms I’m committed to living by now:

First, with age comes wisdom. Considering this is my new mantra, what’s the smartest thing I’ve done? I no longer seek approval from others;

Second, with age comes selection. I’ve stopped trying to change people. Instead, I’ve begun letting go of people who are toxic, bitter and unhappy;

Third, with age comes reality. I don’t party much or stay up late any longer. Instead, I wake up at 5 a.m. anxious to write my letters, op-eds or blog posts;

Fourth, with age comes purpose. If action is the antidote to despair then count me in – especially when it comes to a Camp David gun summit; and,

Last, with age comes legacy. I’ve raised three great children and now I’m a grandfather. I know the world is far from perfect, but it is when I hold my grandchildren.

So happy 75th to Moi. I may be in the 4th quarter now, but I’m going to give the game of life 110% until the final whistle blows.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

 

