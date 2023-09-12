NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 73  |  September 12, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

This week in Breakers sports 091223

Share this story

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

This week in Breakers sports crowd shot SNL 9.12

Click on photo for a larger image

The home crowd had plenty to cheer about as LBHS defeated Santa Ana Friday in football, 68-48

Tuesday, Sept. 12

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Dana Hills

5 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at Beckman

Wednesday, Sept. 13

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Newport Harbor

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Corona del Mar

Thursday, Sept. 14

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at South Coast Tournament

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Capistrano Valley

Friday, Sept. 15

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at South Coast Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 16

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at South Coast Tournament

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Woodbridge Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Woodbridge Invitational

Past week’s results

This week in Breakers sports 2 girls playing tennis SNL 9.12

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Freshman Ryan Levine and varsity captain Kendyl Beresford in doubles action versus Palm Desert, in a 14-4 non-league Breakers victory

Thursday, Sept. 9

Girls Tennis won at San Clemente (9-9)

Girls Volleyball lost to Los Alamitos, 3-0

Friday, Sept. 8

Boys Water Polo beat San Marcos, 11-5, at Santa Barbara Tournament

Boys Water Polo lost to Bellarmine, 10-7, at Santa Barbara Tournament

Girls Tennis beat Palm Desert, 14-4

Girls Volleyball lost to Ontario Christian, 2-0, at Dave Mohs Tournament

Girls Volleyball lost to Tesoro, 2-0, at Dave Mohs Tournament

Girls Volleyball beat Foothill, 2-1, at Dave Mohs Tournament

Football beat Santa Ana, 68-48

This week in Breakers sports Kollock SNL 9.12

Click on photo for a larger image

QB Jackson Kollock (12) led the Breakers by throwing for five TDs and running for another two

Saturday, Sept. 9

Girls Volleyball lost to Fallbrook, 2-0, at Dave Mohs Tournament

Girls Volleyball lost to Foothill, 2-0, at Dave Mohs Tournament

Boys Water Polo beat Ventura, 15-11, at Santa Barbara Tournament

Boys Water Polo lost to Saint Francis, 12-11, at Santa Barbara Tournament

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.